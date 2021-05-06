Ask2Learn Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for the Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask2Learn, announced today that its Teacher Growth Platform was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators category. CODiE Award finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

Ask2learn captures teacher audio and analyzes the lesson to provide educators with daily objective feedback. Ask2Learn uses speech recognition and artificial intelligence to automate the analysis while also respecting the privacy of the teacher's classroom. This enables Ask2Learn to deliver daily actionable feedback rather than the once-per-semester observation most teachers get today. With Ask2Learn, administrators can work with teachers and coaches to support teacher growth based on each teacher's needs.

"This solution is a game changer by bringing insight into how each instructional session is managed and delivered so that instructors can better reflect about these interactions as they strive to make improvements." 2021 CODiE Award Evaluator.

"I love seeing how quickly educators transform their teaching when they get daily feedback on how they teach. Recently, a cohort of Ask2Learn teachers improved their use of Open-Ended questions by 62.7% in only one semester," said John Trionfo, Ask2Learn Co-Founder.

"We are honored to be recognized by SIIA and our peers for helping administrators and teachers grow together. Teachers and administrators can use our no-cost starter program to try Ask2Learn in their own classrooms," said David Birchfield, Ask2Learn Co-Founder.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years.

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in EdTech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "Congratulations to this year's finalists."

About Ask2Learn

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

