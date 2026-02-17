DANA POINT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AskAriel.com announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website, created to help pet owners find trusted natural support for dogs and cats with long-term and difficult health conditions. The updated site makes it easier to find nutritional guidance, supplements, and clear next steps during stressful moments—while staying true to the values Ask Ariel has stood by for 21 years.

The refreshed website focuses on clarity and simplicity. Pet owners can move through the site without confusion, find answers faster, and feel supported rather than overwhelmed. While the look has changed, the foundation has not: Ask Ariel continues to produce human-grade supplements made in the USA under GMP standards, with the same care and integrity customers have relied on for two decades.

Many Ask Ariel customers arrive after conventional treatments have fallen short. They are searching late at night, worried and exhausted, trying to help a pet that means everything to them. The new site reflects that reality by organizing information by condition and concern, allowing visitors to quickly reach relevant education, diet guidance, and thoughtfully developed product recommendations – with their pet's best interest at heart.

Searches like "Is there a natural antibiotic for cats?" continue to rise as owners look for gentler ways to support cats with chronic upper respiratory infections. The redesigned AskAriel.com now features clearer pathways to trusted information on cat sneezing, congestion, and ongoing viral issues. Expanded sections also address feline autoimmune concerns , including Stomatitis and plasma cell pododermatitis ("pillow paw"), with practical, nutrition-focused approaches meant to support comfort and quality of life.

Dog owners will also find expanded condition-based resources. The site includes updated guidance for supporting dogs with lymphoma, collapsed trachea, inflammatory bowel disease, yeast issues, and chronic skin problems. Each section brings together supplement information and feeding guidance to help address underlying imbalances rather than masking symptoms.

The redesign reflects Ask Ariel's continued commitment to old-fashioned service, honesty, and genuine care. Every order still includes personalized diet suggestions, and every product remains rooted in quality sourcing, careful formulation, and responsible manufacturing.

About Ask Ariel Your Pet Nutritionist:

Founded in 2005 by pet nutritionist Susan Blake Davis, Ask Ariel helps dogs and cats living with chronic and uncommon health issues through nutrition-based support and American-made supplements. Based in Orange County, California, the company has earned the loyalty of pet owners and veterinarians nationwide, by standing for integrity, consistency, and compassionate guidance when it matters most. Visit AskAriel.com today to learn more.

