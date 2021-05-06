AskBio Announces Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's 24th Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced that the Company will present abstracts and participate in sessions at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting being held May 11-14, 2021.

"Our presence at ASGCT showcases both our leadership in technology advancement in AAV gene therapy production as well as our expertise in core disease areas like Pompe disease," said Jude Samulski, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, AskBio. "These presentations underscore our commitment to addressing both unmet needs for patients and families living with devastating diseases, while increasing the efficiency of AAV manufacturing and making gene therapy more accessible to broader populations who need them."

Details on AskBio's presentations and presence at ASGCT include:

VIRTUAL PRESENTATION

Development of a Split Rep/Cap System to Improve AAV Capsid Production

Presenter: Derek Carbaugh, R&D, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.

Session: Novel AAV Biology and Platform Technologies

Date/Time: Thursday, May 13, 2021 5:45 p.m. ET – 6:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 188

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

The Key Amino Acids Play a Critical Role in the Production of the Haploid Adeno-Associated Virus

Presenter: Zheng Chai, R&D, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.

Session: AAV Vectors – Virology and Vectorology

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 297

Evaluating Partner Fitness by Interfaces Interaction in Potential AAV Haploids

Presenter: Amaury Pupo, R&D, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.

Session: AAV Vectors – Virology and Vectorology

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 300

Novel and Highly Potent Selective Synthetic Promoters for Muscle-Directed Gene Therapy Applications

Presenter: J. Omar Yanez-Cuna, Product R&D, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.

Session: Musculo-skeletal Diseases

Date/Time: Tuesday May 11, 2021 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Abstract Number: 612

Generation and Characterization of GAA Knock Out HepG2 Cell Line

Presenter: Bikash Shakya, R&D, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.

Session: Musculo-skeletal Diseases

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 615

Effect of Peptide-Based Inhibition of DNase II on AAV Transduction and TLR9 Signaling

Presenter: Audry Fernandez, R&D, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.

Session: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 744

EDUCATION SESSION

Development Pipeline - AAV Vectors for Pompe/CNS

Presenter: Nathalie Cartier-Lacave, M.D., Asklepios BioPharmaceuticals

Session: AAV Vectors From Basic Biology to Clinical Application and Back

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 4:05 p.m. ET – 4:40 p.m. ET

SCIENTIFIC SYMPOSIA

Human Immune Response to AAV Vectors

Presenter: Katherine High, M.D., President, Therapeutics, Asklepios BioPharmaceuticals

Session: Viral Vector Safety: A Renewed Focus on Vector Safety and Innate

Immune Responses to Leading Viral Vectors

Date/Time: Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:21 a.m. ET – 10:42 a.m. ET

PANEL DISCUSSION

Tim Kelly, AskBio's President of Manufacturing, will participate in a panel discussion, "Considerations for the Clinical Development of Cell & Gene Therapies." The panel discussion among industry leaders will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. ET – 6:45 p.m. ET.

Abstracts and additional information for the ASGCT 2021 Meeting are available on the meeting website.

