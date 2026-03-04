Askey Deploys Private 5G in Minutes, Covering 1-2 KM

Askey and Acromove Unveil Strategic Partnership at MWC 2026 to Deliver the Rapid-Deploy 5G Critical Communications Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Askey announced at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026 a strategic collaboration with Acromove to jointly launch a rapid-deployment 5G critical communications solution, integrating Acromove's portable edge data center platform with Askey's carrier-grade 5G radio access technology.

The jointly developed solution delivers a fully secure private 5G communication system that can be deployed from scratch in minutes, without reliance on public network infrastructure. Designed for mission-critical and tactical use cases, it provides high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity over a coverage area of about 1–2 kilometers, well suiting for defense, aviation and critical infrastructure environments. The full private 5G network goes from zero to operational in under 10 minutes, delivering secure, high-throughput communication system where it's needed most.

By pairing Acromove's edge data-center-in-a-box with Askey's compact ruggedized 5G radio systems, organizations can rapidly deploy a self-contained 5G network with minimal configuration and manpower. The architecture enables compute, core network and radio functions to be deployed together at the network edge, drastically cutting deployment timeline and operational complexity.

It is being validated with clients in key APAC markets, such as India and Australia across their defense, aviation and mining domains. We are not only working closely together to further enhance the joint solution and enable additional use cases, including expanded mission-critical, industrial, and mobile edge scenarios, but jointly aligning product roadmaps, system integration, and validation activities to address a broader range of operational requirements.

"By leveraging Acromove's edge data center platform with Askey's 5G radio technology, we provide organizations to rapidly deploy secure, high-bandwidth communication networks exactly where they are needed," said Minchul Ho, SVP of Askey International Corp. "Presenting this collaboration at MWC Barcelona underscores our shared commitment to practical, production-ready 5G solutions that address real operational challenges."

"MWC Barcelona is the ideal platform to showcase how rapidly deployable edge and 5G technologies can transform critical communications," said George Katiniotis CEO of Acromove . "By integrating our portable edge data center platform with Askey's 5G radio technology, we enable organizations to deploy a fully secure 5G network in minutes, bringing compute and high-bandwidth connectivity directly to the point of operation. The fact that the solution has already been validated with multiple 5G devices further reinforces its flexibility and readiness for real-world deployments.

MWC Barcelona attendees are invited to visit the Askey booth (#5H40, Hall 5) and the Acromove booth (CS250, Enterprise Greece pavilion, between Halls 6 and 7) to experience live demonstrations of the joint solution, explore real-world deployment scenarios, and engage directly with our experts to discuss potential use cases tailored to their business needs. Our teams will be available throughout the event to provide in-depth insights, technical guidance, and partnership opportunities.

To learn more about Askey and its full portfolio of innovative connectivity and smart network solutions, please visit https://www.askey.com/ .

Askey Computer Corp. is a global leader in network communications and smart connectivity solutions. Founded in 1989 as a member of the ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (ASUS) family, Askey designs and delivers advanced hardware, software, and cloud-enabled technologies that power today's connected world, including 5G/LTE, IoT, smart home, smart transportation, and smart city solutions. Headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and supported by R&D and business operations across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond, Askey combines deep technical expertise with rigorous manufacturing excellence to help service providers, enterprises, and public sectors accelerate digital transformation and enhance user experiences globally. Built on a foundation of integrity, sustainability, and innovation, Askey continues to shape the future of intelligent connectivity.

SOURCE Askey