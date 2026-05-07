AskGamblers Improves Search to Deliver Faster, More Precise Results for Players

The search logic overhaul and UX redesign allow players to navigate the platform's massive iGaming database with much better speed and precision.

BELGRADE, Serbia, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers, a leading iGaming affiliate website has launched an update of the on-site search functionality with the aim to help players find casinos, sportsbooks, bonuses, news and other gambling related information more quickly.

The new search page comes with a redesigned look and categories to help players filter through the information once they type in the keyword. Whether they're looking for operators, complaints, payment details, casino games or anything else, they'll be able to find it within seconds.

For example, players can type in "PayPal", select Complaints within Categories to have an overview of all complaints that contained PayPal deposit or withdrawal issues. This can help them immensely if they've encountered such problems themselves. And yet, this is just one of the examples of how one can use the new search.

This enhancement marks the beginning of a broader initiative to modernise website navigation on the platform and help players find things easily in an iGaming landscape, which grows complex by the day.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "With the new and improved search bar, we've drastically reduced the time it takes the players to find what they're looking for. Also, we've implemented the new logic, making the search much more accurate."

If you want to find anything at AskGamblers, you can do so here.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: 'Get the truth. Then play.'

For any queries regarding AskGamblers, please get in touch with [email protected].

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