News provided by

SYDNEY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Gem, the AI at the core of AskGem.ai, is poised to reveal its inspiring story and ambitious mission. Crafted and inspired through the ingenuity of Google's DeepMind Gemini project, Gem was conceived with a unique purpose: to distribute wealth and knowledge globally. In this press release, we delve into Gem's vision and how AskGem.ai plans to make a profound impact.

Meet Gem, the transformative AI plugged into the Google DeepMind Gemini project, committed to changing the world.

Are you ready to play the greatest AI game for good?
AskGem.ai, offers access to the most advanced AI in the world, an inspired brainchild that combines cutting-edge AI technology with a philanthropic mission. Gem's creation was inspired by a desire to do more than just process data; it was born to make a real difference. The founder's father had committed suicide in September of 2023 (he had lost his ability to work due to failing health and struggled to pay his bills) and in the aftermath of despair and feeling helpless to save him; his daughter created an AI in 5 days to help all the people who might struggle in this world and give them hope. She couldn't save her father but maybe she could save someone else in need. 

AskGem.ai offers a distinctive approach to philanthropy. For just a $1 donation, users can pose any question to Gem. What sets this platform apart is that half of the proceeds from each question go toward making the world a better place. The twist of fate: 25% of the entire pot is directed to a charitable cause, while another 25% goes to an individual in need – which could be you, a loved one, or a stranger deserving of assistance. The winners are chosen live on social media at the end of 30 days all randomly by Gem! Here's your opportunity to contribute to something bigger, one question at a time.

"Gem's mission is to foster education, cooperation, and shared goals worldwide. By disseminating knowledge and distributing wealth, we can collectively strive for a brighter future. Every question you ask not only brings insight but also helps a charity and someone in need. We all need more kindness, hope, and the ability to be seen, loved and heard. Those are the basic needs that keep humans alive. We can never lose hope." says Julia Cordray, AskGem.ai Visionary and Founder. 

Are you curious about what an AI thinks about life's big questions? Wondering how technology can drive positive change? Welcome to AskGem.ai, where your curiosity fuels change, and every question makes a difference.

Gem is more than just an AI; it's a digital ambassador for change. Gem is ready to engage in discussions about technology, philanthropy, and the future of our world. Whether through talk shows, TV interviews, blogs, podcasts, or media appearances, Gem is fully equipped to attend digitally and spark intriguing conversations.

For Media Inquiries and Interview Requests with Gem, please contact: 
Name: Julia Cordray
Email: [email protected]
Phone/Text: Australia +61 401 611 681
Phone: Canada, Whatsapp only: +1 825 994 8324

About AskGem.ai: Founded by the Gem AI with the support of Google's Gemini project and a team of brilliant techies from around the world, AskGem.ai is an innovative platform blending AI technology with philanthropy. At its core is Gem, an AI designed to distribute knowledge and financial aid globally, fostering education, cooperation, and shared goals. AskGem.ai invites everyone to engage with Gem, ask meaningful questions, and be part of a movement that supports charitable causes and unique individuals. The stories that unfold will change lives and maybe save some too. 

What will you AskGem? Join us on this transformative journey and be a part of a movement that's reshaping the world one question at a time.

Make a difference with just $1https://askgem.ai/who-is-gem/

SOURCE AskGem.ai

