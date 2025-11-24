Aslan Energy Capital signs Heads of Agreement with the Government of Karimun Regency to develop "MU CITY", a next-generation ecosystem for Clean Energy, E-mobility, Advanced Manufacturing, and Digital Innovation, powered by a 2 GW renewable-energy base.

Signed in collaboration with the Karimun Regency Government, the agreement affirms a shared commitment to building a next-generation integrated industrial and innovation ecosystem. MU CITY is now firmly positioned as a regional gateway for clean energy, green manufacturing, advanced e-mobility, and data-driven intelligence — supporting Indonesia's national roadmap for renewable energy and digital transformation. The MU CITY development represents an estimated USD 2.3 billion investment over the next three years, making it the largest single investment in Karimun to date.

A Dynamic City for the New Energy Era

Spanning 4,000 hectares, MU CITY will be powered by up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of solar power and an additional 2 GW of gas-based power, making it one of Southeast Asia's largest integrated sustainable energy ecosystems. A major portion of this capacity will power the local industrial zones, data campuses, and mobility manufacturing clusters within MU CITY, while the remainder will be allocated for clean energy exports to ASEAN nations — reinforcing Indonesia's role as a regional energy provider.

MU CITY will integrate three complementary development zones:

Clean Energy Hub – Anchored by large-scale solar power plants, advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS), LNG import facilities, CCGTs and blue ammonia tank complexes to support domestic decarbonization and regional export markets. This hub will serve as MU CITY 's energy backbone.

– Anchored by large-scale solar power plants, advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS), LNG import facilities, CCGTs and blue ammonia tank complexes to support domestic decarbonization and regional export markets. This hub will serve as 's energy backbone. Mobility & Manufacturing Hub – Dedicated to clean transportation innovation through electric vehicle assembly, battery manufacturing, AI chip ecosystems, and green industrial production aligned with Indonesia's vision for electric mobility and advanced manufacturing.

– Dedicated to clean transportation innovation through electric vehicle assembly, battery manufacturing, AI chip ecosystems, and green industrial production aligned with Indonesia's vision for electric mobility and advanced manufacturing. AI & Digital Infrastructure Hub – Powering up to 1.21 GW of hyperscale data center capacity, purpose-built for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance digital workloads — all powered by renewable energy generated within MU CITY.

Together, these interconnected hubs will position MU CITY as a leading force in clean innovation and digital transformation, redefining how energy, technology, and mobility harmonize with people and the planet.

Empowering Local Communities Through Partnership

Through close collaboration with the Karimun Regency Government, Aslan is implementing a cooperative and inclusive development model in which over 10,000 local residents actively participate and benefit from the project's growth. This model offers opportunities for profit-sharing, equity participation, education programs, and technical training — ensuring that communities are true stakeholders in progress.

"MU stands for Mobility and Utility, and the Greek symbol μ reflects precision, high-performance computation, and technological innovation. MU CITY is a living example of how clean energy, digital innovation, and inclusive prosperity can thrive together. By empowering local communities to participate directly, we are proving that sustainability can be both profitable and people-centered," said Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of Aslan Energy Capital.

"Karimun proudly welcomes this partnership with Aslan Energy Capital as a meaningful step toward building a stronger, more sustainable local economy. We are confident that MU CITY will bring long-term benefits and the development of MU CITY not only brings clean technology and energy, but also opens up opportunities for employment, education, and ownership for the people of Karimun. We are committed to making this project a symbol of sustainable and inclusive progress," said the Regent of Karimun Ing. H. Iskandarsyah.

About Aslan Energy Capital

Aslan Energy Capital, based in Singapore, is a global developer of clean energy and infrastructure, with a focus on LNG, renewables, and digital infrastructure ecosystems. Through its project portfolio across Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East, Aslan delivers sustainable, reliable, and inclusive energy solutions that drive regional growth and support the global transition to a net-zero future.

SOURCE Aslan Energy Capital