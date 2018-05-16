Asm. Autumn Burke Proposes Sustainable Economic Opportunity

"I am constantly looking for ways to give more Californians better access to opportunity," stated Burke. "Having industries partner with California Universities and Community Colleges, to train more residents for better jobs, is a great way to extend the economic opportunity ladder for all Californians," said Burke.

According to a report of the Task Force On Workforce, Job Creation And A Strong Economy, far too many Californians do not possess the right skills and education to obtain a good job. Employers in key industries have difficulty filling job openings because the workers with the skills and aptitudes required are in short supply. Unless California immediately begins to address this mismatch, the state's economic prosperity and the success and income mobility of thousands of Californians are threatened.

AB 2700 creates a 30% tax credit on qualified expenditures by businesses that partner with a community college or CSU to create and administer an education and training program designed to prepare for students for high demand jobs. Qualified expenses may include but are not limited to costs related to the development of curriculum, recruitment, training and retention of instructors.

Additionally, AB 2700 creates a 15% tax credit on qualified expenditures by businesses that partner with the Doing What Matters program under the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office (CCCCO). The Doing What Matters Program for jobs and the economy is a program within the CCCCO that supplies in-demand skills for employers, creates relevant career pathways and stackable credentials, promotes student success and prepares Californians for the 21st century workforce.

"A four-year-degree is a wonderful thing but it doesn't necessarily guarantee anyone a sustainable career," said Burke. "We have to be flexible in our approach when it comes to giving people access to good paying jobs. This is a data-driven approach that will provide more job training for more people who want to work but lack the skills to obtain the job they want."

SOURCE California State Assemblymember, Autumn Burke