ASM Global and Project Admission Announce Strategic Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASM Global, the world's No. 1 company widely recognized for creating and producing the foremost live entertainment and sports experiences, and Project Admission, a solutions platform that provides tools to help the live events industry capture the full value of every ticket, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership.

Project Admission's will utilize its platform to create efficiencies and increase revenue across ASM's portfolio of blue-chip clients.

"Project Admission is doing what no one else has done before," says Arich Berghammer, SVP Revenue and Growth for Stadiums, Arenas & Theatres. "The value they bring to ASM Global is what sets them apart from others in this industry. Their platform allows us to focus on what matters - our fans, selling tickets and creating memories that last a lifetime."

Project Admission CEO Stephen Glicken says, "Working with the ASM team has been incredible and has allowed us to open up new opportunities for all of the stakeholders in the ecosystem. We can now efficiently connect across the major ticketing platforms to provide cross-venue data and a unified sales engine, which has never been possible before. ASM's future-forward approach and willingness to leverage modern technology has created a new standard for consumer engagement, reporting, and inventory management."

Project Admission works with more than 50 professional sports teams across all the major North American sports leagues. In addition to sports, Project Admission works with various other key stakeholders in live entertainment including music artists. From its customizable digital storefronts to its unrivaled bulk distribution tool to its cross-venue data portal, Project Admission has become a valuable addition to the live event landscape, helping to address the needs of teams, venues and promoters

"Partnering with ASM Global is a huge privilege. We take great pride in having built a platform that can address ASM Global's current needs while also evolving with them and the rest of the industry," says Glicken. "It's an exciting time for both companies."

About ASM Global

Award-winning ASM Global is the world's No. 1 company widely recognized for creating and producing the foremost live entertainment and sports experiences. The company's elite network spans five continents featuring a portfolio of more than 400 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention/exhibition centers and performing arts venues. Via its "Full-Circle Academy," ASM Global translates its unique visionary ownership expertise into innovative project development plans and execution, content programming, custom-curated guest-immersive experiences, locally tailored solutions and optimal profitable revenue streams for its properties and surrounding communities. ASM Global also seeks to cultivate strong, inclusive relationships with the communities we work and live in while championing the welfare and development of our employees and small business partners, resulting in a more cohesive, resilient and vibrant community.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. asmglobal.com

About Project Admission

With an extensive and flexible platform, Project Admission works directly with the live event industry to provide unique monetizing features and opportunities around the life of the ticket, adding value and simplifying the commercialization of live events. Project Admission's evolving suite of features currently provides clients across the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS and NWSL with promotional tools to assist fans, brands, and influencers to sell tickets from custom branded storefronts. The company's current roster of clients includes the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Pelicans, Intrust Arena, Florida Panthers, San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Cavaliers, Thunder Ridge Arena, Minnesota United FC, Target Center and St. Louis City FC, among others.

Media Contact:

Ed James

CHQ Media

M: 917-593-4628

[email protected]

SOURCE Project Admission