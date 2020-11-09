ASM Global Announces Appointment Of Bob Newman As Chairman

Mr. Newman, who previously was President of AEG Facilities since it was established over a decade ago, has served as President and CEO of ASM Global since the Company was formed in October 2019 through the combination of SMG and AEG Facilities. He has successfully led the merger and the integration of these companies creating a new organization, ASM Global, that offers its clients the deepest and broadest array of talent, services and capabilities in the industry.

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Newman guided the launch of VenueShield, a best-in-class environmental hygiene protocol designed to bring the highest levels of cleanliness and safety to more than 325 ASM Global facilities spanning five continents. Having completed the integration, having set ASM on a strong growth trajectory, and positioned the business to withstand and successfully exit the pandemic, Mr. Newman has concluded that now is an optimal time to transition from running the business on a day-to-day basis. In his new role as Chairman, he will support ASM and its new CEO by focusing on business development, client relations and growth initiatives.

Amy Miles, who will continue to oversee ASM's Board of Directors in the role of Lead Director, expressed appreciation on behalf of the entire Board, AEG and Onex for Mr. Newman's leadership and contributions as President and CEO of ASM Global. Ms. Miles said, "Bob was instrumental in the formation of ASM Global and its strategic evolution. Since then we have continued the growth of our core businesses and we now have a strong foundation in place to further build upon. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with Bob as he transitions to Chairman and we select a new CEO. Bob's on-going, long-term commitment to the Company in his new role and through his continued Board service is valued and appreciated."

Mr. Newman said, "It has been an honor and privilege to lead this organization from its formation, and above all, I have the utmost respect and appreciation for our clients and team members across the globe who have demonstrated tremendous resiliency, strength, and sense of purpose during this challenging year. In a very short period of time, we have formed a great company, assembled an amazingly talented team at field and corporate levels, and now have a vibrant path for solid growth opportunities in the future. I am excited and looking forward to focusing on my new role, serving as a Board member and actively supporting a new CEO who will assume full responsibility for leading ASM forward."

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading provider of innovative venue services and live experiences. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences.

ASM Global's diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company's depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company's 61,000 passionate employees around the world deliver locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com.

SOURCE ASM Global

