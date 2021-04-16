ASM Global Expands International Reach with First Italian Partnership

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASM Global, the world's leading venue management and services company, has been selected to co-manage operations, run the commercialization, and oversee the development of a new arena in Cantù, Italy. The nearly 6,000-seat facility, which will be completed in late 2023, extends ASM's geographic footprint to Italy. Once completed, the arena will be the new home of Pallacanestro Cantù, the professional basketball team in Italy's Lega Basket Serie A (LBA) and one of the most successful clubs in all of Europe.

"Today we plant the flag in Italy, a region with incredible growth potential," said Ron Bension, President and CEO of ASM Global. "ASM brings to Cantù the decades of expertise and world-class service that have made ASM the premier venue service company it is today. We are looking forward to building on our success and making the new arena one of the most recognized facilities in the region."

The entry into Italy continues ASM's international market expansion. Already known for operating some of the most iconic and successful venues in the world like the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, The Globe in Stockholm, SSE Arena Wembley in London, and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, ASM will provide the Cantù facility the strength and depth of its sports and entertainment networks. The arena will also benefit from ASM's professional management services, operations assistance, market knowledge, building design support and planning expertise. Including the addition of this new facility, ASM's European portfolio currently consists of approximately 50 theaters, stadiums, equestrian centers and arenas.

"The Cantù arena is but another example of ASM's ability to help turn a great idea into reality," said John Sharkey, Executive Vice President, Europe, at ASM Global. "We were introduced to this project last year and even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic we remained steadfast to get to today. I couldn't be prouder of our team and our new Italian partners and I cannot wait to break ground."

The arena will be developed with the full support of Cantù Municipality by Cantù Next, a financial services and real estate development firm that will also provide most of the project's funding. In addition to indoor and outdoor training facilities for the basketball club, the two-tier facility will provide structural flexibility to allow for other sports and events, including expos, fairs, conventions, and corporate gatherings.

"We are honored to be able to link the names of Cantù Next and Pallacanestro Cantù with ASM Global, the premier name in entertainment and venue management," said Andrea Mauri, Managing Director of Cantù Next and Pallacanestro Cantù. "This alliance represents a great opportunity not only for the club, but for the new sports arena. Thanks to ASM, we will be able to develop new partnerships with international brands and will be able to better attract non-sporting events that will provide added value for the city of Cantù and, more generally, for our territory."

Umberto Gandini, President of LBA, added: "In locating the stadium in a central area surrounded by city and regional institutions, the new Cantù arena follows the path of other Serie A clubs, such as the new facility in Brindisi, home of New Basket, or the Segafredo Arena, which houses the Virtus Bologna and is located in the Fiera District.

Having the ability to find the energy and resources in a difficult season is an important sign that confirms the vitality and strength of our league."

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading provider of innovative venue services and live experiences. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences.

ASM Global's diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company's depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company's 61,000 passionate employees around the world deliver locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. ASM Global was formed in 2019 through the merger of AEG Facilities, the venue management affiliate of Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc., and SMG, an Onex portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com.

SOURCE ASM Global