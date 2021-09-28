ASM Global Names Jay Cooper as General Manager of T-Mobile Center

"We are delighted to announce Jay's appointment has General Manager of the T-Mobile Center," said Ron Bension, President and CEO of ASM Global. "Having worked with some of the world's leading venues, sports teams and event organizations, Jay will bring a wealth of experience and extensive industry relationships that will greatly benefit the facility."

"I am excited and honored to lead the talented team at T-Mobile Center as General Manager," said Jay Cooper. "Kansas City is a vibrant market and the staff of T-Mobile Center has an excellent reputation for delivering exceptional entertainment experiences. I am thrilled and look forward to collaborating with our team, the City of Kansas City and our partners to bring about the safe and timely return of live events to the Midwest."

With more than 34 years of venue management expertise complimented by facility development experience, Cooper brings a unique skill set to the General Manager position having led numerous projects around the world through planning, construction, and operational stages. Cooper worked directly on the development and implementation of enterprise-wide supporting programs, including security, sustainability, energy management and VenueShield, ASM Global's industry leading post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery program.

Cooper's 25-year career with ASM Global began as General Manager of Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, where he was responsible for the pre-opening, marketing, booking and operations. He oversaw the development and management of the 18,000-seat arena which is the home of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets along with numerous concerts and other professional sports. In addition, he has previously served in senior management roles at Toyota Park in the Chicago metro area (Chicago Fire), Tampa's Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Joe Louis Arena (Detroit Red Wings).

In his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Global Solutions, Cooper worked with venue owners and operators to identify fully integrated operational solutions and customized packages of services designed to improve operational performance, maximize returns from construction and capital expenditures and optimize revenue generation potential for each facility. His international expertise includes directing and executing pre-opening plans associated with newly built and renovated stadiums and arenas including Buenos Aires Arena (Argentina) and Antel Arena (Uruguay). He has also overseen pre-opening planning, including program development, operations management and staff training at major venues, such as: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Prudential Center (Newark), Videotron Centre (Quebec City), Rogers Place (Edmonton), Maracanã Stadium (Brazil), Arena Pernambuco (Brazil), Mercedes Benz Arena (Berlin), and MasterCard Center (Beijing) to name a few.

"Jay is an industry veteran who will optimize all aspects of venue operations and elevate T-Mobile Center as a community partner," said Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President, ASM Global. "He also understands what our clients, staff and guests need to be successful and will be committed to exceeding their expectations."

A graduate of the University of Iowa, Tippie College of Business with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Cooper earned a Master of Arts degree in Sports Administration from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Cooper and his wife, Melissa, have two adult children and make their home in Kansas City.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management – delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

For more information, please visit https://www.asmglobal.com/

About T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center is Kansas City's home for live entertainment and sporting events. Anchor to more than $8 billion of reinvestment in a revitalized downtown Kansas City, the award-winning venue has welcomed more than 12 million guests since opening in 2007. For additional information or to join the conversation, follow T-Mobile Center on social media via Facebook: @TMobileCenter; Twitter: @TMobileCenter; YouTube: @TMobileCenter & Instagram: @TMobileCenter.

