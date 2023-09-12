Asmodee Teams With Magicyard to Convert the World's Most Popular Board Games to TV Social Gaming

Social gaming expert Magicyard, partners with world-leading games publisher and distributor Asmodee to transfer their most popular titles to the TV, making tabletop games even more accessible and interactive for players

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magicyard, the leading startup turning every TV into a social gaming platform, has today announced they have teamed up with tabletop games giant, Asmodee, to bring the most prominent titles to TV. Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens will be the first on the platform, with a view to expand the portfolio in the next couple of years to other games from the renowned index of Asmodee titles, such as CATAN, Azul, Dixit and Carcassonne, among others. Magicyard's unique hybrid streaming engine opens the box to accessible, interactive and transformative gaming as well as new social gaming experiences.

Magicyard's platform will be available on over 400 million TV sets, enabling people to play games without the need for any additional hardware or set-up requirements. The easy-to-use TV app allows a household to play against each other from different rooms, and just as effortlessly compete with strangers from around the world from the comfort of their own home, while the live chat feature makes it just like playing in person.

The global table-top game market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% from 2022-2028 has seen a surge in popularity, coinciding with the rapid growth of the $9.3 billion per year video game streaming industry. The intersection of these industries points to an emerging market demand: digital access to tabletop games, notably via direct streaming to TVs, and without the inconvenience and cost of purchasing additional controls or equipment. By increasing the availability of the gaming experience, Magicyard and Asmodee are meeting this demand and catering to the evolving needs of consumers.

"Asmodee's goal is to bring people together and create amazing experiences. We're a leader in the tabletop industry and we've also created great experiences online with Board Game Arena or through mobile tabletop adaptations. Magicyard is now bringing these great games onto our TV screens, and we're really excited about this opportunity." says Pierre Ortolan, SVP Interactive Licensing and business development, from Asmodee.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Asmodee, a pioneering name in the gaming industry enabling us to translate timeless, much-loved board games to the TV screen," says Uriel Zecharia, CEO, Magicyard. "We are developing 'the Netflix for social gaming' – an opportunity to broaden the gaming landscape through one click of a TV remote. Our platform weaves in music, animation and tutorials, enhancing the board game experience for millions of online players, while remaining loyal to the same gameplay as the original. Through this collaboration with Asmodee we hope to ignite a fresh wave of social gaming that resonates with a whole new generation of players."

Magicyard provides users with a simple, fun experience, without burdening their TV with huge bandwidth requirements or computing energy. Accessible on any major brand of TV including the likes of Samsung, Amazon, Google and LG, Magicyard's platform will host household classics, Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens at the outset. These award-winning games are easy to learn, and the original versions for both have many variations or extensions, making them a winning combination for exciting and challenging online gameplay.

About Magicyard

Magicyard is a leading social gaming platform provider, transforming traditional tabletop gameplay into an interactive experience on the TV. Available on over 400 million TVs globally, Magicyard's software is accessible through one click of the remote. Magicyard was founded in 2021 by Uriel Zecharia, an experienced product lead and entrepreneur. For more information visit https://magicyard.co/

About Asmodee

Asmodee is an entertainment leader specialized in board games, committed to bringing people together through great games and amazing stories.

Thanks to its global and passionate workforce of over 2,500 people, players around the world enjoy one of the largest board game IP catalogs with CATAN, Ticket to Ride, Dobble/Spot it!, Exploding Kittens and 365 more across a variety of digital and physical platforms.

Headquartered in France (Guyancourt), Asmodee operates across Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

Asmodee is a part of the Embracer Group AB, which is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B. (EMBRAC B).

For more information: https://corporate.asmodee.com/

Press Contact:

Gavin Horwich

Campaign PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Magicyard