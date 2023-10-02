Asolvi enters the Utilities sector through acquisition of Dr. Herwig GmbH

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asolvi, a leading provider of field service management software in Europe, has recently acquired Dr. Herwig GmbH, a German software company specialising in solutions for the field service and maintenance industries with a focus on customers in the utilities industry.

 "I'm delighted that we can welcome the Dr. Herwig team in to the Asolvi family. They bring unique capabilities and talent, strengthening our presence in Germany and also opening a new vertical for Asolvi to drive further growth, both organically and inorganically," says Nick Barnett, newly appointed CEO at Asolvi.

Herwig is one the leading German providers of field service management (FSM) software for the utilities sector. It's modern cloud-native product streamlines the roll-out, replacement, and maintenance of traditional and smart metering devices for gas, electricity, and water, and digitizes the end-to-end operations of local gas market area conversion projects.

The acquisition of Herwig is an important milestone for Asolvi and reflects the company's commitment to expanding its offering to a new vertical whilst consolidating its strong market position in Germany, which is one of its fastest growing markets. The combination of Asolvi's and Herwig's expertise will enable the company to deliver even greater value to its customers and accelerate the growth of the combined businesses.

Volker Herwig says: "We sought a partner to bolster our growth and meet the increasing demands of our customers. In Asolvi, we found the perfect ally – they have a robust presence in Germany, global reach, profound expertise in FSM software, and a nurturing culture where employees thrive. We eagerly look forward to this new chapter and are hugely optimistic about what lies ahead."

Managing Director of Asolvi DACH region, Armin Alt adds: "We're genuinely impressed by the Dr. Herwig team. As we embark on this new journey together, we're excited to welcome them to Asolvi. By combining our strengths, we believe we can enhance our customer experience and further accelerate Herwig's growth, drawing upon Asolvi's extensive expertise. It's an excellent fit."

