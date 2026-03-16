LONDON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asolvi, the leading European provider of field service management (FSM) software for specialist industries, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Beta10 in Spain.

The fire & security sector is one of the most attractive end markets in FSM, characterised by strong regulation, low levels of digitalisation, high growth, sticky customers, and a fragmented software landscape. Asolvi has built the only scaled platform in Europe dedicated to the fire & security sector and is driving market consolidation while delivering organic growth of close to 25%.

Asolvi, the European leader in Field Service Management (FSM) software for the fire & security industry, acquires Beta10 to accelerate growth

Founded in 2007 by Pablo Cervantes and Ignacio Montero, Beta10 has firmly established itself as the leading provider of FSM software across the security and alarm industry in Spain. The company also has a strong foothold in the complementary fire protection sector and has delivered organic growth of around 30%.

Pablo Cervantes and Ignacio Montero, co-founders of Beta10, said: "We are excited to join the Asolvi Group, the #1 player in the European market. By joining forces, we will benefit from Asolvi's scale and expertise, offer our customers a new cloud-native, AI-enabled product in the near future, and expand our product across the rest of Europe and Latin America. We could not be more excited."

Asolvi is bringing together the functional capabilities of all its fire and security products across the UK, Germany, Spain, and the Nordics where the group already has established local market leadership positions. The group will launch a new cloud-native, AI-enabled product in April 2026, leveraging decades of experience to deliver what will be the most comprehensive and modern solution in the European market. The Beta10 founders will bring their unique experience from the Spanish market, particularly within the alarm safety sub-vertical.

Nick Barnett, CEO of Asolvi, commented: "Beta10 adds real industry strength to Asolvi. The embedded knowledge within the team will complement our product set and further establish Asolvi as the European leader in FSM software for specialist fire and security service providers, enabling them to Do More. In fire & security, we mostly compete with horizontal FSM vendors or subscale on-premise players. Our new product, to be launched soon, will widen the gap with competitors even further."

Fernando Piekenbrock and Tomas Ambrosio from Volpi Capital, Asolvi's majority shareholder, added: "We first met Pablo in 2024 and have followed the company closely ever since, consistently impressed by their journey. Beta10 represents Asolvi's 12th acquisition, with fire & safety now representing roughly half of our annual recurring revenue."

About Asolvi

Asolvi is the leading European provider of field service management software for specialist industries, trusted by over 2,000 customers across more than 20 countries, with a strong footprint in the UK, DACH, the Nordics, Spain, and Latin America. Founded in 1991 in Norway, Asolvi has scaled both organically and through acquisitions to become the dominant player in the fire & security, workplace and IT, and utilities sectors, among other verticals. Backed by Volpi Capital, Viking Growth, and its management team, Asolvi continues to drive consolidation and digital transformation across the FSM market.

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SOURCE Asolvi