Asolvi, the European leader in fire & security field service software, acquires Foxtag to accelerate growth

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asolvi, the leading European provider of field service management (FSM) software for specialists, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Foxtag GmbH, a fast-growing, cloud-native fire & security FSM software provider based in Hamburg, Germany.

The fire & security sector is one of the most attractive end-markets in FSM - characterised by strong regulation, low levels of digitalisation, high growth, and a fragmented software landscape with very few true vertical specialists. Asolvi has built the only platform of scale in Europe dedicated to this sector and is driving the consolidation.

Foxtag, founded in 2015 by Dirk Thiede and Niels Linnemann, has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing fire & security SaaS providers in Germany. The business has grown organically over 30% p.a. and now serves more than 600 customers with a modern, flexible, and easy-to-deploy solution.

Dirk Thiede, co-founder of Foxtag, said: "From day one, we built Foxtag to transform how fire & security service companies operate. Being acquired by vertical specialist leader Asolvi allows us to scale that vision, combine our strengths, and unlock even greater value for customers in Germany and across Europe."

Niels Linnemann, co-founder of Foxtag, added: "We're excited to become part of the Asolvi platform. Together, we can innovate faster, expand our product capabilities, and continue to strengthen the leading fire & security solution in the market."

By combining Foxtag's cloud-based platform with Asolvi's existing fire & security solutions, the Group now offers the most comprehensive suite of fire & security FSM products in Europe. Customers benefit from deep industry functionality, deployment flexibility, and the scale of a trusted European specialist market leader.

Nick Barnett, CEO of Asolvi, commented: "Foxtag is an exceptional addition to Asolvi. Their agile, cloud-first technology perfectly complements our existing solutions and significantly strengthens our position as the go-to software provider for the fire & security industry. By giving customers choice and delivering best-in-class functionality, we further extend our market leadership."

Fernando Piekenbrock and Erik Berggren from Volpi Capital, Asolvi's majority shareholder, said: "We first met Dirk and Niels in 2020 and have followed them closely ever since, consistently impressed by their journey. Foxtag represents Asolvi's 11th acquisition - and the 6th under Volpi's ownership - as well as our third in fire & security following TIVApp in Germany in 2020 and Binary in Spain in 2023. We are confident more will follow, particularly in the fire & security space, where Asolvi is uniquely positioned."

Asolvi is the leading European provider of field service management software for specialists, trusted by over 1,000 customers in >20 countries with a strong footprint in the UK, DACH, the Nordics, Spain, and LATAM. Founded in 1991 in Norway, Asolvi has scaled both organically and through acquisitions to become the dominant player in the fire & security, traffic management, and utilities sectors, among other verticals. Backed by Volpi Capital, Viking Growth, and its management team, Asolvi continues to drive consolidation and digital transformation across the FSM market.

