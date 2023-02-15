Asotin County Public Facilities District - Notice of Data Privacy Event

CLARKSTON, Wash., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asotin County Public Facilities District ("ACPFD") is notifying certain individuals of an incident that may affect the privacy of some personal information. ACPFD is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of individuals' information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

ACPFD recently concluded its investigation into a data privacy incident that impacted its computer systems and caused a temporary disruption to services. Upon learning of the incident, ACPFD promptly worked to secure its IT systems and, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that ACPFD was the victim of a sophisticated cyberattack and that, between April 4, 2022, and May 31, 2022, an unauthorized actor may have accessed and/or acquired a limited amount of data stored on the Aquatic Center's systems. A comprehensive and time-consuming review of the affected data was subsequently performed to determine whether it contained any sensitive information and to identify potentially affected individuals. This review was recently concluded on January 27, 2023.

The types of information that may have been accessed and/or acquired by the unauthorized actor may have included: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification card numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, payment card numbers, account login information, medical information, and health insurance information. ACPFD is unaware of any or actual or attempted misuse of the affected information as a result of this incident.

ACPFD treats the responsibility to safeguard information as an utmost priority. As such, we responded promptly to this incident and worked diligently to provide potentially impacted individuals with an accurate and complete notice of the incident as soon as possible. As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of personal information in our care, ACPFD has reviewed and updated existing policies and procedures relating to data protection and security. ACPFD also implemented additional security measures to mitigate any risk associated with this incident and to better prevent future similar incidents. ACPFD is providing notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and to regulators, where required.

On February 15, 2023, ACPFD began notifying potentially impacted individuals and regulatory authorities, as required. Although ACPFD is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of the potentially affected information, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements, explanation of benefits, and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call ACPFD's dedicated toll-free number at (888) 401-0574 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 10 PM CT or Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM To 7 PM CT (excluding major U.S. holidays). You may also write to ACPFD directly at: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, WA 99403.

SOURCE Asotin County Public Facilities District