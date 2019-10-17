ASP Framework Points the Way Forward For Building National, Multi-Disciplinary Key Stakeholder Collaboration In Precision Medicine

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Society of Pharmacovigilance (ASP) directors today presented to key stakeholders in the field of pharmacogenomics, a detailed framework for building a national, public-private multi-disciplinary stakeholder collaboration to accelerate the development of precision medicine practices as a standard of care. The Standardizing Laboratory Practices in Pharmacogenomics (STRIPE) Initiative seeks to unite patients, providers, industry and government entities, among others, to align efforts in optimizing pharmacogenomics and to enable the highest levels of patient medication safety.

STRIPE

A set of core values is guiding its development and implementation:

Participation is open to all stakeholders in the field of pharmacogenomics.

Participants represent their larger communities.

Trust will be fostered through transparency.

Objectivity will be of highest importance.

The initiative will be a catalyst for positive change in research.

The initiative serves as a mechanism for cross-sector communication.

About ASP

The American Society of Pharmacovigilance is a national biomedical and healthcare network with membership open to all healthcare professionals. Their mission is to reduce the high rate of suffering and morality due to adverse drug events. ASP represents the unity of different areas of expertise coming together to have a bigger impact on addressing the fourth leading cause of death in the US.

