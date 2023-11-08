ASPC and PACH to Host Dinner Program During #AHA23 to Discuss Issues Surrounding Patient Access to Cardiovascular Medications

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

08 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) together with the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health (PACH) will be hosting a unique dinner program at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, November 10th. The dinner coincides with the American Heart Association's annual scientific sessions conference hosted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from November 11-13.

Titled Forecasting Patient Access & Innovation, the program will feature Guest Speaker Adam J. Fein, PhD, CEO of Drug Channels Institute, and aims to shine a light on concerns regarding the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) unique impact on cardiovascular disease. Fein and other guests will examine the path leading up to the IRA, before looking ahead to a post-IRA landscape, in addition to discussing trends in utilization management for cardiovascular medications.

The dinner program is complimentary to attend, but guests must pre-register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forecasting-patient-access-innovation-forum-tickets-696674771997?aff=oddtdtcreator

"We are excited to partner with ASPC to bring this meaningful conversation about patient access to the cardiology community," says PACH Executive Director Ryan Gough. "Physicians are at the front line of care, and we hope this conversation shines a light on some of the access challenges they face every day in the clinic."

The ASPC is a non-profit membership-based association dedicated to educating health care professionals and patients about the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

PACH is a non-profit coalition of patient and provider organizations working together to educate and advocate for millions of Americans with heart disease.

For more information about this program, please visit: https://www.advancecardiohealth.org/events

For more information about ASPC, please visit www.aspconline.org.

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

