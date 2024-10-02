ASPCA Encourages Dog Adoption and Fostering to Help Struggling Shelters During Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October

Subaru partnership supports ASPCA Rescue Effect campaign with grants to local shelters and Subaru Loves Pets® adoption events at retailers nationwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), in partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers nationwide, is encouraging the public to help animal shelters struggling to find homes for the dogs in their care by adopting or fostering an animal and by supporting its Rescue Effect campaign. With 6.5 million animals entering shelters last year, of which 3.2 million were dogs, and with only 2.2 million dogs adopted, shelters across the country are working overtime to give these animals the care they need, and many shelters are at capacity with dogs who are staying longer due to increased medical and behavioral needs.

"Shelters across the country are working hard to support animals who are spending more time in their care, but dog adoptions are not keeping pace. The strain faced by animal shelters today requires collaboration across communities to place more pets in loving homes," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO. "The ASPCA partners with hundreds of shelters and rescues nationwide to support the animals who need us most, and as we recognize Adopt a Shelter Dog Month this October, it's the perfect time to lend lifesaving support by adopting or fostering a pet, making an impact that ripples throughout shelters nationwide while creating space for more animals."

As a national organization with a broad perspective on animal welfare issues, the ASPCA's work directly improves the lives of animals in communities across the United States. This includes the ASPCA Adoption Center & Kitten Nursery in New York City focusing on the care of animals who may stay longer in shelters to ease the capacity of Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC). The ASPCA also operates programs in strategic locations across the country to treat the most vulnerable dogs and those who are healing after rescue including suspected victims of cruelty through its longstanding partnership with the New York City Police Department (NYPD). By providing dogs with specialized care in the shelter to help them thrive in new homes, the ASPCA is giving these animals the second chances they might not have otherwise and sharing these learnings with the broader animal welfare field.

Philip, a two-year-old dog, is just one example of an animal who was closely supported by the ASPCA and ACC as part of the ASPCA's work to collaborate with shelters in local communities after being found abandoned, tied to a fence in Central Park. When his initial adoption at ACC fell through due to a skin allergy that required medical treatment, Philip was transferred to the ASPCA Adoption Center. After completing a round of medication to treat his allergies, which are now well-controlled, Philip found a loving home where he was re-named Obi.

"Many dogs have so much love to give, though they are sometimes overlooked due to their size, breed, specific needs or even their age, so it can be helpful to keep an open mind when adopting, as each animal is seeking the right match for their unique personality and you may go home with a loving pet you hadn't previously considered," said Christa Chadwick, vice president, shelter services, ASPCA. "Adopting a pet is a life-changing decision and the staff at the shelter can often help make it feel less overwhelming by introducing you to animals who are a fit for your lifestyle while sharing what they know about their ideal home."

Dog adoption is not the only way the public can help ease the strain on shelters and the professionals who dedicate their lives to helping animals every day. Even if you're not ready to adopt, you can still support your local shelter by fostering or volunteering. Both adoption and fostering places shelter animals in safe and loving homes, helps shelters conserve their space and resources, and provides people with comfort and companionship. Fostering is unique in that it helps shelter animals acclimate to eventual life in a home environment.

Throughout October, as part of their Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, Subaru retailers will provide $3 million in direct funding through grants administered by the ASPCA to their local animal welfare partners to help cover costs for adoption preparation, veterinary expenses and more. Many Subaru retailers across the country will host adoption, microchipping or other types of in-store events to help ensure more pets find loving homes in their communities.

The ASPCA is also providing an additional $5 million in grant funding to address some of the most urgent challenges shelters are facing, with at least $3 million of these funds available to support qualifying proposals submitted by non-profit and municipal shelters and the remainder going to support select existing ASPCA partners.

To learn more about adopting a dog through the ASPCA's programs or to find a shelter to support in your local community, visit ASPCA.org/Adopt.

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

