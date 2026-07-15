ASPCA Encourages Pet Adoption Nationwide with Third Annual Rescue Effect Campaign

The ASPCA is providing $2 million in grants to shelters and rescues across the country to host fee-waived adoption events, giving more animals a chance to find loving homes

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) today announced the third year of The Rescue Effect, the ASPCA's national campaign helping more animals find homes, this year proudly supported by Walker's Shortbread and Subaru of America, Inc. Launching on August 1 and continuing through Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October, more than 450 shelters and rescues nationwide are participating in this year's Rescue Effect campaign to engage more adopters and reduce the time animals spend waiting for loving homes.

From adoption events to raising awareness about supporting our nation’s shelters, the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign is dedicated to helping the animals who need us most. (credit - ASPCA®) Speed Speed Every animal has an individual personality and disposition. Keeping an open mind and heart when adopting means you may fall in love with a pet you’d never considered before. (credit - ASPCA®) Ask questions and lean on the staff at the shelter for guidance—they're experts at making matches and can typically provide information to help you decide whether or not the animal you’re interested in is a match for your lifestyle. (credit - ASPCA®)

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/aspca/9353551-en-aspca-third-annual-rescue-effect-pet-adoption-campaign

Many shelters across the country are at capacity with nearly six million dogs and cats entering shelters and rescues in 2025, and animals, especially dogs, are often staying longer in their care before being adopted. Choosing adoption helps the animal you take home while also freeing up space and resources so that shelters can help other animals in need. Animal shelters have pets of all sizes, ages, and an array of wonderful personalities, and if you aren't able to adopt, temporarily fostering also provides lifesaving support.

"With many shelters across the country at capacity, it's crucial that we work together to remove barriers to adoption and fostering, and expand access to the veterinary services that help keep pets with the families who love them," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO. "Through the Rescue Effect, we're working alongside shelters and rescue organizations nationwide to help more animals find the families they deserve, because every adoption creates space and opportunity for another animal in need."

As part of The Rescue Effect campaign, the ASPCA is once again providing $2 million in grant funding to help 200 participating shelters waive adoption fees and support their operating costs. The campaign also includes video ads on digital and social platforms in select markets encouraging the public to adopt and support local shelters in their community.

In addition to adopting a pet, members of the public can support their local shelter by temporarily fostering an animal in need, donating supplies or urging their members of Congress to cosponsor the Supporting Our Shelters Act (H.R. 5020), which would provide federal funding for animal welfare organizations across the country to ensure that they have the resources needed to continue their lifesaving work.

The public can also help more animals through Walker's Shortbread That Saves™ campaign. Every eligible purchase of Walker's Scottie Dog Shortbread products helps support ASPCA programs that protect and care for animals in need. In October, as the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA, Subaru joins the Rescue Effect through the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative. Subaru retailers across the country will host pet adoption and community events to help more animals find loving homes.

For 160 years, the ASPCA has worked to save, transform and protect animals in need as the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, providing animals with critical care, training animal welfare partners, supporting communities, and shaping stronger laws. In 2025 alone, the ASPCA helped find or support placement into loving homes for nearly 71,000 animals through its specialized programs that support shelters nationwide, including efforts like the Rescue Effect, collaborative support for regional adoption events like California Adopt-a-Pet Day, and targeted partnership with municipal shelters in New York City and Los Angeles to support their lifesaving work.

For more information about the ASPCA's Rescue Effect campaign and to find a participating shelter or rescue, visit aspca.org/therescueeffect. Join the conversation on social media by using #TheRescueEffect and tagging the ASPCA or spread the word with one of the ASPCA's GIFs to encourage others to adopt a pet.

About the ASPCA®

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For 160 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

SOURCE ASPCA