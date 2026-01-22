ASPCA Launches Veterinary Scholarship to Strengthen the Animal Welfare Veterinary Workforce

Program will provide financial assistance and long-term engagement to veterinary and veterinary technician students who are committed to pursuing careers in animal welfare and mission-driven organizations

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) this week launched the ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program, a bold new initiative to strengthen the veterinary workforce in shelters and nonprofit settings, expand access to veterinary care, and cultivate a community of professionals dedicated to improving the lives of animals. Veterinary students may receive up to $33,333 per year, with a maximum total award of $100,000, while veterinary technician students may receive up to $10,000 per year, up to $20,000 total.

Through the ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program, the ASPCA is tackling the nationwide shortage of veterinary professionals working in the animal welfare sector and the demand for accessible and affordable veterinary care by reducing financial barriers for future veterinarians and veterinary technicians.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 39% of 2024 veterinary school graduates carried debt between $200,000 and $400,000 and the average debt for those graduates entering full-time employment was 1.4 times their anticipated first-year salary. Additionally, a 2024 demographic survey by the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America found that more than one-third of credentialed veterinary technicians carry student loan debt averaging $24,000.

These findings, coupled with the new federal borrowing limits that will go into effect July 1, underscore the importance of programs that help future veterinary professionals pursue careers in animal welfare without the weight of overwhelming student debt.

"The acute shortage of veterinary professionals is one of the greatest threats to animal welfare today," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO. "While the need for care continues to grow, too many new veterinary graduates are unable to enter animal welfare because of overwhelming student debt. The ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program will help remove those barriers, strengthen the veterinary workforce, and expand access to lifesaving care for animals nationwide."

For its inaugural year, the ASPCA will award up to $1 million in scholarships to veterinary and veterinary technician students who demonstrate financial need, academic excellence and are committed to working in mission-driven work supporting animals or the animal welfare field after graduation. Students may be awarded funding for multiple years but must submit a new application each year to be considered for continued support. In addition to scholarship funding, ASPCA Scholars will join a national network offering career opportunities, training and real-world experience across animal welfare organizations, along with connections to peers, mentors and leaders in the field.

The 2026-27 ASPCA Veterinary Scholarship Program application deadline is March 3, 2026. For more information, including detailed eligibility criteria and a link to the online application, visit https://www.aspcapro.org/aspcascholarsaspcapro.org/aspcascholars.

The scholarship program is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), an independent company that specializes in scholarship management for companies, non-profit organizations and other educational assistance sponsors.

About the ASPCA®

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For more than 150 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

