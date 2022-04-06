Aspect Biosystems Announces Partnership with JDRF to Advance Development of a Bioengineered Tissue Therapeutic to Treat Type 1 Diabetes

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspect Biosystems ("Aspect"), a biotechnology company developing bioengineered tissue therapeutics to transform how we treat disease, is pleased to announce a partnership with JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization.

The JDRF-Aspect partnership supports Aspect's focus on developing a bioengineered tissue therapeutic for type 1 diabetes that will provide insulin independence and control of blood sugar without the need for chronic immune suppression. In addition to funding, JDRF is also contributing strategic support through its deep expertise and vast network in the diabetes field.

Aspect is leveraging its proprietary bioprinting technology, therapeutic cells, and materials science to create a pipeline of cell-based tissue therapeutics that replace or repair damaged organ functions. These therapeutics are rationally engineered to be biologically functional, immune-protective, and suitable for surgical implantation to treat diseases such as type 1 diabetes.

"For more than 20 years, JDRF has been a leader in cell-based tissue therapy research for type 1 diabetes," said Esther Latres, Assistant Vice President of Research at JDRF. "This funding partnership with Aspect Biosystems will support and continue scientific advancements in the field and undeniably take us closer to finding a cure."

"Together with JDRF, we are aligned on the mission to develop a curative therapy for the millions of patients around the world who are affected by type 1 diabetes," said Tamer Mohamed, CEO at Aspect Biosystems. "This partnership will help advance our cutting-edge pancreatic tissue program and bring us a step closer to human trials."

About Aspect Biosystems

Aspect Biosystems is a biotechnology company creating bioengineered tissue therapeutics to transform how we treat disease. Aspect is applying its microfluidic 3D bioprinting technology internally to develop these advanced therapeutics and partnering with leading researchers and industry innovators worldwide to tackle the biggest challenges in regenerative medicine. Learn more at aspectbiosystems.com.

About JDRF International

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

SOURCE JDRF