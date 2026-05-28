ASPEED Technology and Lattice Semiconductor Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Control for Datacenter Management

‒ Integration of Lattice FPGA Technology into ASPEED's AST1840 Platform Enables Flexible, Expandable Control for Modern Server Architectures ‒

HSINCHU and HILLSBORO, Ore., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology, the global leader in Baseboard Management Controllers (BMC) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader today announced a strategic partnership to advance flexible, growth-oriented control capabilities for next-generation datacenter systems.

As a first commercial result of this collaboration, ASPEED introduced the AST1840 Satellite Management Controller (SMC), a new class of device that combines platform management with integrated programmable control to enable greater adaptability across server infrastructure.

A New Class of Server Management Controller

AST1840 advances server management architecture by bringing platform management and programmable control into a single device. It combines an Arm-based processing subsystem with an embedded FPGA, enabling designers to tailor functionality, adapt interfaces, and extend capabilities over the product lifecycle without adding system complexity.

To support modern datacenter deployment, AST1840 utilizes the LTPI interface to connect with and extend the management capabilities of the BMC. It supports the OBMF-ICP standard protocol defined by the Open Compute Project (OCP) via downstream and upstream dual USB interfaces, as well as the Streaming Boot functionality based on the Caliptra 2.x Root of Trust, helping teams align with evolving standards while enabling differentiated system designs.

"AST1840 is an important step in delivering flexible management solutions for modern server platforms," said Chris Lin, Chairman and President of ASPEED Technology. "By integrating programmable capabilities within our platform, we are enabling customers to adapt their designs as requirements evolve."

"As datacenter architectures continue to evolve, the need for programmability is increasing as the control plane becomes even more critical," said Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. "Our collaboration with ASPEED brings programmable control closer to the BMC platform, enabling customers to build solutions that can be extended and deployed across a broad range of systems."

Addressing the Demands of Modern Infrastructure

Datacenter platforms are evolving rapidly, driven by AI workloads, modular designs, and increasingly diverse deployment requirements.

AST1840 addresses these needs by combining established management capabilities with embedded programmability, enabling an adaptable control layer that can be tuned for different system designs and extended over time. This approach simplifies system integration, reduces reliance on additional components, and supports a broader range of configurations across deployments.

AST1840 is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2026, enabling customers to begin deploying more flexible and scalable control architectures.

Strategic Partnership and Industry Alignment

This collaboration reflects a shared focus on enabling more adaptable and configurable datacenter solutions.

ASPEED brings extensive expertise in platform management, while Lattice contributes its leadership in low power, programmable FPGA technology. Together, the companies enable a more modular approach to system design, where programmable control can be efficiently integrated into established architectures.

Partnership Scope and Forward Roadmap

AST1840 is the first product resulting from this collaboration, with both companies planning to explore additional opportunities to extend programmable control capabilities across future platforms.

ASPEED and Lattice will continue to evaluate areas where integrated programmability can improve system adaptability and streamline platform integration across datacenter and infrastructure applications.

To experience the AST1840 solution and its expanded capabilities for adaptable datacenter platform management, visit the ASPEED booth (M0403a, 4F, TaiNEX 1) and the Lattice Semiconductor suite (Room #710, Grand HiLai Taipei Hotel) at COMPUTEX 2026.

For more information, visit the product page and read the blog.

About ASPEED Technology

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company and pioneer in innovative SoC solutions. ASPEED's Cloud & Enterprise Solutions include Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Satellite Management SoC (SMC), I/O Expander, and PRoT IC. Since 2014, ASPEED has been recognized by Forbes as one of Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion for eleven consecutive years. In both 2024 and 2025, the company was honored by Extel as Asia's Most Honored Company, receiving awards for Best Asia Executive Team and Best CEO in the semiconductor sector. For more information, please visit www.aspeedtech.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits, objectives, and future activities of the commercial relationship between Lattice and ASPEED Technology. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, changes in market conditions, customer demand, competitive dynamics (including the evolving relationship between the parties), product development timelines, and the ability of the parties to execute on their respective strategies.

This announcement describes a commercial relationship and does not create a legal partnership, joint venture, or similar arrangement between the parties.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. For a discussion of important factors that may affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors and other disclosures in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Lattice undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Lattice Semiconductor and the Lattice Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE ASPEED Technology Inc.; Lattice Semiconductor