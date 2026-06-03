ASPEED Technology and Subsidiary Cupola360 Team Up for COMPUTEX 2026, Showcasing Next-Gen Highly Integrated Server Solutions and 360 Reality Remote Management Solutions

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology Inc., the global leader in Baseboard Management Controllers (BMC), together with its subsidiary Cupola360 Inc., is co-exhibiting at COMPUTEX 2026. This year, focusing on next-generation highly integrated server solutions and data center control security, ASPEED is debuting its latest integrated platform control solution, AST1840 Satellite Management Controller (SMC)+eFPGA , alongside a full lineup of products featuring the Caliptra 2.x security architecture. Meanwhile, Cupola360 is featuring "Reality Remote Management (RRM)" to showcase its comprehensive solutions combining hardware, platform software, AI, and IoT control. These solutions are designed to help enterprises address global labor shortages, dispersed sites, and the operation and maintenance of high-value venues, fulfilling the demand for automated patrol and smart upgrades across all industries.

At this year's exhibition, ASPEED is unveiling its latest integrated platform control solution: AST1840 SMC+eFPGA. Seamlessly blending ASPEED's platform management expertise, this SoC is the result of a strategic partnership with Lattice Semiconductor, a leader in low-power programmable solutions, marking the first time an embedded FPGA (eFPGA) has been integrated into a single SoC. Based on an Arm Cortex-M4 processing system and 25K LUT programmable logic, AST1840 allows development teams to utilize the mature Lattice Diamond tool for custom functionality. This significantly simplifies server design without increasing system complexity, offering greater flexibility and growth-oriented control capabilities for next-generation data center systems. Furthermore, AST1840 supports the LTPI interface with 1Gb/s bandwidth, OCP's OBMF-ICP standard protocol, and Streaming Boot functionality based on the Caliptra 2.x Silicon Root of Trust (SiRoT), enabling developers to instantly align with industry standards and achieve differentiated system designs.

ASPEED is also showcasing its diverse portfolio of platform management and security chips. Among them, AST1040 SMC is tailored for modern servers, effectively offloading computing tasks from the main control chip while expanding and optimizing the management flexibility of peripheral control and monitoring nodes. AST1080 Platform Root of Trust (PRoT) SoC focuses on hardware security and firmware protection, executing core defense mechanisms to ensure system security before boot-up. To address the stringent cybersecurity demands of modern data centers, the entire product line on display, including AST2700 8th-generation BMC, AST1040 SMC, AST1840 SMC+eFPGA, and AST1080 PRoT SoC, has fully adopted the Caliptra 2.x SiRoT architecture, featuring physical anti-tampering capabilities. By embedding security defenses directly into the chip hardware, ASPEED builds an unbreachable system security barrier for data centers.

This year, Cupola360, ASPEED's subsidiary, is expanding from its 360-degree panoramic camera modules to present full-scale solutions integrating hardware, platform software, AI, and IoT control. Making its debut at the exhibition is the "Next-Gen Omni Speed Dome," equipped with patented image stitching technology. It achieves real-time 360-degree panoramic monitoring without physical rotation and supports simultaneously locking, zooming, and tracking multiple targets in a single view. This effectively eliminates the blind spots and latency issues inherent in traditional mechanical speed domes. It also complies with international ONVIF standards, allowing seamless compatibility with existing VMS and NVR systems.

Cupola360 has set up three major demo zones at COMPUTEX:

AI Smart Mobile 360°: This zone defines the 360-degree panoramic camera module as the "visual core" of smart vehicles, showcasing various panoramic patrol robots and robot dogs. This ensures moving vehicles maintain a blind-spot-free, wrap-around vision during movement, obstacle avoidance, and AI analysis, significantly enhancing automated inspection efficiency and smart environmental perception.





Reality Remote Management: Centered around the Cupola360⁺ software-hardware integrated inspection platform, this zone demonstrates integrated applications with multiple new RX2000 Smart Patrol Cameras. The platform comprehensively integrates the six key components required for reality remote management: panoramic vision serves as the "eyes" of the remote avatar; IoT interaction acts as the "hands"; viewpoint switching and vehicle movement function as the "feet"; and the visual AI computing core operates as the "brain," alongside an On-Screen Display (OSD) tool to make security inspection truly real-time and preventive.





Cupola360 Modular Bundles: Tailored for enterprises, this zone showcases several turnkey standardized product solutions. This includes integrated systems optimized for AI data center operation and maintenance, allowing remote managers an immersive view to precisely track personnel movement, server replacement trajectories, and indicator light statuses. Additionally, the "Panoramic Time Capsule" connected to network attached storage (NAS) is on display, enabling users to rotate and switch camera angles arbitrarily with zero latency during event playback, fully recreating the authentic scene at the exact moment of the incident. Through this rich technological layout, Cupola360 continues to embody its strategy that "whatever can be managed remotely is a potential market," expanding comprehensive applications across various fields.

We welcome all guests to visit ASPEED and Cupola360at Booth M0403a, 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, to experience these technologies firsthand. For more product information, please visit the official websites of ASPEED and Cupola360 at: www.aspeedtech.com and cupola360.com.

About ASPEED Technology

Founded in 2004, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. As a pioneer and leader in innovative SoC solutions, ASPEED focuses on niche markets with cloud enterprise solutions at its core. Its product portfolio includes Baseboard Management Controllers (BMC), Satellite Management Controller (SMC), I/O Expanders, and Platform Root of Trust (PRoT) SoCs. ASPEED is dedicated to developing innovative technologies to rapidly meet customer needs. In 2016, ASPEED acquired the Emulex Pilot™ BMC business from Broadcom, and is currently the world's largest BMC supplier. Since 2014, ASPEED has been named one of Forbes' "Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion" for ten consecutive years. In 2024 and 2025, ASPEED was recognized by Extel (formerly Institutional Investor) as a "Most Honored Company" in Asia, and received accolades for Best Management Team and Best CEO for Small/Mid-Cap companies in the semiconductor sector. In 2025, ASPEED was also honored with the GSA "Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award." For more information, please visit: www.aspeedtech.com

About Cupola360 Inc.

Cupola360 Inc., and its brand, was established in 2018 as a 100% owned subsidiary of ASPEED Technology. It provides comprehensive 360° panoramic video solutions backed by years of R&D expertise. Its product portfolio covers Reality Remote Management (RRM) business, including Cupola360 panoramic cameras for remote management and patrol, software services, AVoIP video extension business, and related SoC design and manufacturing. Cupola360 is committed to collaborating closely with AI solution providers, system integrators, and channel partners to advance AI-powered panoramic visualization for RRM across diverse industries. By transforming traditional passive monitoring into proactive smart patrol, Cupola360 delivers real-world AI smart patrol and RRM solutions for a wide range of industries, including data centers, smart factories, smart cities, smart dining, and smart construction. For more information, please visit: https://cupola360.com

SOURCE ASPEED Technology Inc.