ASPEED Technology Joins OCP APAC Summit to Showcase Next-Generation OBMF Open Server Management Architecture and OpenPRoT Platform Security Architecture

TAIPEI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology, the global leader in Baseboard Management Controllers (BMC), today announced that it will showcase two major next-generation technical highlights at the upcoming OCP APAC Summit from August 11 to 12, including the Open Boot and Management Framework (OBMF) open server management architecture and the OpenPRoT (Open Platform Root of Trust) platform security architecture. ASPEED Technology continues to play a pivotal role in the industry by joining forces with ecosystem partners to deliver live demonstrations. These showcases validate the exceptional capabilities of next-generation data centers in high-efficiency management and firmware protection, driving comprehensive innovation across the open server ecosystem.

As cloud computing and AI high-performance computing (HPC) architectures become increasingly complex, system integration costs and cross-platform software compatibility have emerged as core operational challenges for data centers. The OBMF architecture showcased by ASPEED Technology in collaboration with ecosystem partner centers on standardized interfaces that enable BMCs and host platforms to exchange information more efficiently and execute management functions. This significantly reduces platform integration costs while enhancing software portability and cross-platform compatibility.

During the summit, ASPEED Technology is demonstrating several core OBMF technical capabilities. These include the PIROM (I²C) feature, which reads CPU platform information via standardized access mechanisms to provide essential foundational data for platform initialization and system management. Additionally, it supports OpenBMC Serial-over-LAN (SOL) remote console functionality to assist developers with remote debugging and issue analysis, as well as controlling system LEDs and status signals via SGPIO interfaces to effectively integrate system management approaches.

Furthermore, server firmware protection is particularly critical, encompassing a comprehensive security architecture that covers device authentication, firmware attestation, encrypted communication, and supply chain trust. ASPEED Technology's next-generation security SoC will support post-quantum cryptography (PQC), empowering data centers to proactively prepare for cybersecurity challenges in the upcoming quantum computing era. Joining forces with ecosystem partners, ASPEED Technology is exhibiting the OpenPRoT SPDM (Security Protocol and Data Model) security attestation workflow based on the AST1060 security SoC. By adopting the MCTP architecture, OpenPRoT achieves cross-platform compatibility, further advancing the Platform Root of Trust toward openness and standardization.

Visit ASPEED's booth #PR05 (4F, TaiNEX 2) to experience our live demonstrations. Learn more about our latest solutions at www.aspeedtech.com.

About ASPEED Technology

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ASPEED Technology is a leading fabless IC design company. As a pioneer in innovative SoC solutions, ASPEED focuses on niche markets, with Cloud Enterprise Solutions as its core development driver. Its product portfolio encompasses Baseboard Management Controllers (BMC), Satellite Management Controllers (SMC), I/O Expanders, and Platform Root of Trust (PRoT) SoCs. Over the years, ASPEED has been dedicated to innovative R&D to swiftly address customer demands. In 2016, the company acquired Broadcom's Emulex Pilot™ BMC business, solidifying its position as the world's No. 1 BMC supplier. Since 2014, ASPEED has been named 12 times to Forbes Asia's "200 Best Under a Billion" list. From 2024 to 2026, the company was recognized as a "Most Honored Company" and "Best Management Team (Asia Small & Mid-Cap Semiconductors)" by Extel (formerly Institutional Investor), with its leadership awarded "Best CEO" (2024–2025). In 2025, ASPEED was honored with the GSA Award for "Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company." For more information, please visit www.aspeedtech.com.

SOURCE ASPEED Technology Inc.