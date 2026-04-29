ASPEED to Showcase OBMF-ICP over USB Solution for Streamlined Data Center Management at OCP EMEA Summit

HSINCHU, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology, the global leader in Baseboard Management Controllers (BMC), today announced its participation in the OCP Innovation Village at OCP EMEA Summit, held from April 29-30 in Barcelona, Spain. ASPEED will showcase its latest advancements in modular hardware management, featuring a unified approach to streamline communication between BMCs and downstream devices.

The exhibit centers on ASPEED's next-generation data center management solution, demonstrating the OBMF-ICP (Open Boot and Management Framework Interface Consolidation Protocol) over USB through the AST2700 Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) and the AST1030 Auxiliary Management Controller (AMC). In this architecture, the AST1030 operates in tandem with the primary BMC to extend robust management capabilities to peripheral modules and accelerators, ensuring comprehensive system oversight.

This OBMF-ICP over USB solution represents a significant evolution in data center architecture by consolidating multiple fragmented legacy interfaces into a single, high-speed USB connection. This unified approach not only simplifies the physical design but also significantly enhances scalability for communication between the BMC and essential downstream components, including system management controllers and high-performance accelerator modules.

"Our demonstration of the OBMF-ICP over USB solution marks a pivotal step in simplifying data center management," said Charles Kuan, Sales VP at ASPEED Technology. "By porting reference implementations to our AST2700 and Zephyr-powered AST1030 series, we are providing our customers with a robust and scalable management infrastructure designed for next-generation OCP platforms."

About ASPEED Technology

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company. As a pioneer and leader in innovative SoC solutions, ASPEED focuses on niche markets and offers two major product lines: Cloud & Enterprise Solutions and Smart AV Solutions. Cloud & Enterprise Solutions include Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Bridge IC (BIC), I/O Expander, and PRoT IC. Smart AV Solutions feature AVoIP video extension SoC, Cupola360 panoramic image processors, and Cupola360⁺ software. In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom's Emulex Pilot™ remote server management SoC business. In November 2025, the company spun off its Reality Remote Management (RRM) business (formerly the Smart AV business) to its wholly owned subsidiary Cupola360 Inc., allowing ASPEED to focus on the R&D of its Cloud & Enterprise Solutions. Since 2014, ASPEED Technology has been recognized for eleven consecutive years by Forbes as one of Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner to customers. In 2022 and 2023, ASPEED was named one of the Taiwan Best-in-Class 100 by the Taiwan Institute of Directors and the Center for Corporate Development. In both 2024 and 2025, the company was honored by Extel (formerly Institutional Investor) as Asia's Most Honored Company, receiving awards for Best Asia Executive Team and Best CEO in the semiconductor sector. For more information, please visit: www.aspeedtech.com

SOURCE ASPEED Technology Inc.