ASPEED Technology, Schneider Electric, and Millitronic Collaborate to Create Panoramic Visual Remote Management Solution, Enhancing Data Center Management Efficiency

HSINCHU, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology, a leading provider of immersive 360-degree imaging solutions, in partnership with its subsidiary Cupola360 Inc., announced the collaboration with Schneider Electric and Millitronic to introduce an industry-first smart panoramic visual remote management solution for data centers. This innovative solution integrates Cupola360's immersive panoramic cameras and visual AI management platform with Schneider Electric's data center gateways and sensors, along with Millitronic's wireless infrastructure integration, significantly enhancing remote management efficiency and security for data centers.

With Cupola360's on-chip stitching technology and its software platform's compatibility for secondary development, this solution integrates innovative technologies from Schneider Electric and Millitronic to break free from the limitations of traditional on-site inspections in data centers. It not only provides real-time display of data center management data but also offers intuitive visual management through a first-person perspective and remote dashboards, significantly improving the efficiency of remote data center management. The solution, featuring Cupola360 panoramic cameras combined with extensible third-party AI analytics technology, offers real-time insights and automated situation awareness to help managers promptly take effective measures in the event of anomalies or potential security threats.

"With the rapid development of digitization and internet, as well as the emergence of challenges such as labor shortages and carbon reduction goals, data center facilities are not only expanding in size but also becoming increasingly complex to manage. The collaboration between ASPEED, Schneider Electric, and Millitronic provides an innovative panoramic visual management platform for data centers, enabling managers across various industries to remotely enhance operational efficiency and site security." stated CJ Hsieh, COO of ASPEED Technology.

By leveraging Schneider Electric's Data Center Expert and NetBotz series, vital information and alerts about data center management can be effectively collected, organized, and disseminated. Combined with the Cupola360 panoramic visual management platform, it presents a comprehensive view of the real-time environmental conditions and personnel and security management of the data center, providing remote managers with a more convenient and efficient remote inspection management mode.

"Millitronic's AI Web Gateway enables rapid deployment of Schneider Electric and other management solutions, significantly reducing the time and steps required for system integration. Combined with the Cupola360 panoramic visual platform, it provides customers with an innovative data center remote visualization management model." stated Alex Lin, CEO of Millitronic.

This innovative remote visual management solution for data centers consists of three key features: the Cupola360 panoramic visual management suite, Schneider Electric's expandable environmental monitoring system represented by Supreme Electronics, and Millitronic's AI Web Gateway. The solution has already been successfully deployed in Yilan at the research and manufacturing center of Innodisk, the parent company of Millitronic, and will continue to be promoted in various industries' data center applications, enhancing overall operational management efficiency.

About ASPEED Technology Inc.

Founded in 2004, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. As a pioneer and leader of cutting-edge SoC solutions with a focus on the niche markets, ASPEED specializes in Cloud & Enterprise Solutions, including Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Bridge IC, and PFR SoC, and Smart AV Solutions, including AVoIP SoC, Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ Software Kit.

ASPEED is devoted to developing innovative technologies to quickly respond to customer needs. In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom's Emulex Pilot™ remote server management chip business and it's currently the world's No. 1 BMC SoC provider. To enter the market of image processing, ASPEED expanded its product portfolio by launching Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ software solutions in 2018.

Recognized as a trusted and reliable partner for customers, ASPEED has been awarded "Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion" for ten consecutive years since 2014. The company was also recognized as "Taiwan Best-in-Class 100" by Taiwan Institute of Directors and CDRC Consulting Group in 2022-2023 and "Best Management Team in Asia" by Institutional Investor in 2023. For more information, please visit www.aspeedtech.com.

About Cupola360 Inc.

Cupola360 Inc., established in 2018, is a subsidiary of ASPEED Technology, a leading IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Cupola360 provides comprehensive real-time and AI-friendly 360-degree imaging turnkey solutions, creating a seamless and immersive first-person experience.

By leveraging ASPEED's Cupola360 Spherical Image Processors, Cupola360 has introduced a range of panoramic cameras and deployment software. The collaboration extends to ecosystem partners, including AI service providers, system integrators, and distributors to introduce solutions for various applications such as smart patrol, smart cities, video conferencing, and more. For more information, please visit https://cupola360.com/en/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. For more information, please visit www.se.com.

About Millitronic

Millitronic was founded in 2011 and headquarter located in Xizhi, New Taipei City. The major shareholders are industrial SSD/Flash leading brand Innodisk International, Supreme Electronics, and Goodway a leading company for International laptop docking station ODM. As a pioneer and leader in virtual high-speed and low-latency network solutions, Millitronic mainly focuses on niche markets.

Launched two major product lines: high-speed and low-latency audio and video gateway and smart AI Web Gateway series products.AI Web Gateway mainly provides SNMP channels for the Data Center Infrastructure Management (as known as DCIM) broadly used by enterprises to accommodate third-party IP audio and video devices, allowing enterprises to expand Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) management.

In addition, AI Web Gateway is capable of effectively reduce the number of IPs used when enterprises install more and more IP devices, achieving one-to-many management and becoming the new favorite of IT. The high-speed and low-latency audio and video gateway includes PoE (power over ethernet) and WiFi7 two-way 0-latency audio and video control transmission solution.

Millitronic is committed to developing innovative technologies to quickly respond to customer needs. It assists first-tier international manufacturers in building high-speed and low-latency audio and video transmission systems. For more information, please visit www.millitronic.com.tw.

About Supreme Group

Supreme Group, founded in 1987, serves as the primary agent of Samsung Electronics in Taiwan. With a commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly power supply solutions for the AI era, Supreme partnered with Schneider Electric in 2023. Continuously evolving, Supreme recruits global professional talents to deliver high-quality services and solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.supreme.com.tw/WP/WP0000.aspx

