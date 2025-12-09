ASPEED Technology wins GSA Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award

HSINCHU, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEED Technology, the world's leading provider of Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoCs, today announced that it has been awarded the 2025 "Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award" (Achieving Up to US$1 Billion in Annual Sales) at the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards Ceremony held on December 4 in Santa Clara, California. This recognition highlights ASPEED Technology's outstanding achievements in financial performance and operational efficiency over the past year.

The GSA is one of the most influential organizations in the global semiconductor industry and has presented the annual GSA Global Awards since 1996. This marks ASPEED Technology's first recognition in the financial management category, and it is also the only Taiwan-based company to be honored with a GSA Award in 2025, which stands as a strong testament to ASPEED's leadership, execution capabilities, and overall financial strength. The Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award evaluates publicly listed semiconductor companies based on comprehensive financial and operational metrics, including growth rates, margins, cash flow, profitability ratios, efficiency ratios and return on capital. ASPEED delivered record-breaking results in 2025, posting EPS of NT$72.23 for the first three quarters and attaining total revenue of NT$7.372 billion for the first ten months, exceeding its full-year 2024 revenue performance and setting a new company record.

"We are deeply honored to receive GSA's 'Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company' award. ASPEED remains committed to sustainable growth, and by the end of this year, we will complete the spin-off of Cupola360 from ASPEED. Going forward, both companies will focus on their respective core businesses, continuing to pursue technological innovation and strong corporate governance to maximize value for our employees, shareholders, and partners." said Chris Lin, Chairman of ASPEED Technology.

About ASPEED Technology

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company. As a pioneer and leader in innovative SoC solutions, ASPEED focuses on niche markets and offers two major product lines: Cloud & Enterprise Solutions and Smart AV Solutions. Cloud & Enterprise Solutions include Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Bridge IC (BIC), I/O Expander, and PRoT IC. Smart AV Solutions feature AVoIP video extension SoC, Cupola360 panoramic image processors, and Cupola360⁺ software. In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom's Emulex Pilot™ remote server management SoC business. In November 2025, the company spun off its Reality Remote Management (RRM) business (formerly the Smart AV business) to its wholly owned subsidiary Cupola360 Inc., allowing ASPEED to focus on the R&D of its Cloud & Enterprise Solutions. Since 2014, ASPEED Technology has been recognized for eleven consecutive years by Forbes as one of Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner to customers. In 2022 and 2023, ASPEED was named one of the Taiwan Best-in-Class 100 by the Taiwan Institute of Directors and the Center for Corporate Development. In both 2024 and 2025, the company was honored by Extel (formerly Institutional Investor) as Asia's Most Honored Company, receiving awards for Best Asia Executive Team and Best CEO in the semiconductor sector. For more information, please visit: www.aspeedtech.com

About Cupola360 Inc.

Cupola360 Inc., and its brand, was established in 2018 as a 100% owned subsidiary of ASPEED Technology. It provides comprehensive 360° panoramic imaging solutions backed by years of R&D expertise. Its product portfolio covers Reality Remote Management (RRM) business, including Cupola360 always-on panoramic cameras for remote management and patrol, software services, AVoIP video extension business, and related SoC design and manufacturing. Cupola360 is committed to collaborating closely with AI solution providers, system integrators, and channel partners to advance AI-powered panoramic visualization for Reality Remote Management across diverse industries, delivering AI smart patrol and Reality Remote Management Solutions for data centers, smart factories, and smart cities. For more information, please visit: https://cupola360.com

