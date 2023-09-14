Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Appoints Santhosh Daniel Chief Accounting Officer

News provided by

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 16:15 ET

Accomplished Accounting Executive with 25+ Years of Business Experience

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced the appointment of Santhosh Daniel as its Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Daniel will report to Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Aspen's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and will oversee the Company's financial reporting, internal controls and auditing functions. 

Mr. Daniel, 52, has over twenty-five years of experience as a professional in public accounting and industry. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Vice President and Controller of Symbiotic Inc., an automation technology company, from June 2022 to June 2023. From August 2021 to June 2022, Mr. Daniel served as the VP, Controller of NWN Carousel, a cloud communications service provider. He was the Global Controller of the Digital Solutions division of Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, from July 2017 until August 2021. From 2011 until June 2017, Mr. Daniel held various roles at General Electric Company as Executive Technical Advisor, Corporate Audit Staff and Global Controller, Digital Solutions GE Oil & Gas. Mr. Daniel began his career in public accounting and has held various roles for AF Ferguson & Co., KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.  Mr. Daniel received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and has completed the AICPA Uniform Certified Public Accountant Examination.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities.

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Also from this source

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Appoints Stephanie Pittman Chief Human Resources Officer

Aspen Aerogels to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.