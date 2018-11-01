Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Receives European Technical Assessment

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ("Aspen Aerogels") today announced the receipt of a European Technical Assessment (ETA-18/0011) for SLENTEX®, the non-combustible, high performance aerogel insulation to be commercialized in partnership with BASF. This European Technical Assessment has been issued pursuant to the Construction Products Regulation (EU) No 305/2011 and will allow a CE mark to be affixed to SLENTEX® products.

"We are pleased to be authorized to affix the CE mark to SLENTEX® on behalf of our partner BASF and to demonstrate the product's adherence to strict European standards. SLENTEX® represents the cutting edge of non-combustible thermal insulation. The product's unique combination of a Euro Class A2 reaction to fire performance and a strong 19mW/mK thermal conductivity was a considerable technical challenge that Aspen Aerogels and BASF are proud to have achieved," said Gregg Landes, Vice President, Strategic Development at Aspen Aerogels.

"We expect that SLENTEX® will be of significant interest to architects, engineers and insurers impacted by, or at risk of, recent or expected regulatory changes requiring the use of non-combustible products in high-rise buildings. SLENTEX® can help to ensure that a building's fire and thermal performance can be achieved without trade-offs to safety, space, comfort or design," Mr. Landes continued.

"The issuance of the European Technical Assessment is an important milestone for Aspen Aerogels in the building materials industry and in our relationship with BASF. We look forward to continuing to partner with BASF to introduce additional high performance, non-combustible solutions for building and commercial applications," Mr. Landes concluded.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures innovative, high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets where thermal energy efficiency is at a premium and Aspen's products offer unique value. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen Aerogels manufactures its Cryogel®, Pyrogel® and Spaceloft® products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

Note: SLENTEX® is a registered trademark of BASF SE.

