Aspen Aerogels to Participate at Janney Montgomery Scott's Inaugural Clean Energy Investment Symposium

News provided by

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate at Janney's Inaugural Clean Energy Investment Symposium on Tuesday, December 5, and Wednesday, December 6, 2023, to be held at Tulane University, New Orleans, LA. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one or small group meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Janney representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

