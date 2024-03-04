Aspen Aerogels to Present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 18, 2024, to be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

Donald R. Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Mr. Young, hosted by ROTH Capital's Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, Chip Moore. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. - 8:25 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the panel can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website and will be available for one year.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one or small group meeting with Aspen management, please contact your ROTH Capital representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.