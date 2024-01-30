Aspen Aerogels to Present at Wolfe Research's Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at Wolfe Research's Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to be held at the Wolfe Office, New York, NY. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference.

In addition, the conference will feature an EV Adoption Panel with Mr. Rodriguez, hosted by Wolfe Research's senior equity research analyst Rod Lache, Managing Director. The Panel is scheduled for 2:50 p.m. - 3:35 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the panel can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Apsen's website and will be available for 30 days.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one or small group meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Wolfe Research representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com .

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.