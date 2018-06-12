Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen Aerogels") today announced that it will provide a live webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The live audio webcast of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available through the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com. An archived version of the webcast will remain accessible on the website through June 20, 2019.