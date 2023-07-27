Aspen Dental Announces Nationwide Summer to Smile Contest

News provided by

Aspen Dental

27 Jul, 2023, 16:46 ET

Entrants can share their personal smile stories to win up to $2,500 in cash or dental care at Aspen Dental offices

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Aspen Dental today announced the Summer to Smile online contest, which encourages individuals to share their smile stories for a chance to win up to $2,500 worth of services at their nearest Aspen Dental or a $2,500 check to celebrate their new smile.

Continue Reading
Summer of Smiles Event logo
Summer of Smiles Event logo

The Summer to Smile contest celebrates the patients who have placed their trust in Aspen Dental to get their smiles back, as well as individuals in need of care who would like the opportunity to benefit from Aspen Dental's network of dentists. Entrants are encouraged to include photos and videos with their personal smile stories that showcase how Aspen Dental doctors helped get their smile to where it is today, or how Aspen Dental doctors can help make their smile dreams come true.

Submissions will be accepted from Wednesday, July 26, 2023 through Friday, September 29, 2023. Winners will be announced weekly on social media beginning on August 9, 2023. Twenty-five winners will be selected on a rolling basis from the submission pool, and the final winners will be announced on October 9, 2023. The prize can be used for eligible services, from dentures to Motto Clear Aligner treatment. For rules and details on how to enter, visit https://www.aspendental.com/summertosmile/.

"For 25 years, Aspen Dental has brought affordable care to patients across the nation," said Marcelle Parrish, Chief Marketing Officer, Aspen Dental. "Summer is the ultimate time to share smiles, together. From weddings and graduations to beach days and getaways, we're here to help patients find and achieve their best smile. Through our Summer to Smile contest, we're giving even more patients the opportunity to say yes to getting their smile back."

Aspen Dental's network of dentists are committed to helping people find their smiles by providing access to high-quality dental services across the country. To learn more about Aspen Dental and the company's commitment to meeting the unique needs of underserved communities, visit https://www.aspendental.com/.

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with 1,000+ Aspen Dental-branded offices nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. ADMI supports the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental

Also from this source

Aspen Dental Expands its Involvement in Top University Dental Externship Programs

Aspen Dental Launches Accessible Membership Plan for Patients Without Insurance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.