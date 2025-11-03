Aspen Dental Appoints Dr. Michael Jimenez and Dr. Armen Grigoryan as Clinical Directors of Implant Support

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG The Aspen Group is pleased to announce that Michael Jimenez, DDS, and Armen Grigoryan, DDS, have been appointed Clinical Directors of Implant Support. Both doctors bring extensive clinical expertise and a passion for mentorship as Aspen Dental doctors continue to scale their implant therapy capabilities to meet growing patient demand for more permanent tooth replacement options.

Dr. Jimenez first joined the Aspen Dental network nearly nine years ago and previously served as a multi-practice owner in the Columbia, S.C., area. A proud U.S. Army veteran, Dr. Jimenez has been at the forefront of Aspen Dental's clinical innovation—his offices helped pilot key technological advancements including digital dentures, guided implant surgery and locator-fixed solutions. He began his implant journey in 2020, training under Sundeep Rawal, DMD, SVP, Implant Support Services with TAG The Aspen Group, and later joining the faculty at the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, where he supports the Implant Academy, educating clinicians from across the nation in dental implant therapy. In his new role, Dr. Jimenez will support Aspen Dental-branded practices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

Dr. Grigoryan has more than 12 years of experience with Aspen Dental as a partner and practice owner and brings a lifelong passion for dentistry to his new role. He holds dental degrees from both Armenia and the United States and earned advanced implant training from the University of Florida. Additionally, he is a certified Zest Locator Master for removeable and fix full arch restorations. A Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) since 2016, Dr. Grigoryan is fluent in four languages (and currently learning a fifth). His comprehensive background combines technical expertise with a collaborative approach to mentorship and patient care. In his new role, Dr. Grigoryan will support Aspen Dental-branded practices in Florida.

"Dr. Jimenez and Dr. Grigoryan have been invaluable as practice owners, and I know they'll bring the same level of excellence and enthusiasm to their expanded leadership roles," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, Chief Clinical Officer with TAG The Aspen Group. "As more patients seek permanent tooth replacement solutions, I'm confident their clinical expertise, mentorship and passion for elevating care will further strengthen Aspen Dental's leadership in implantology and comprehensive dentistry."

In their new roles as Clinical Directors of Implant Support, Dr. Jimenez and Dr. Grigoryan will provide critical support to doctors in the Aspen Dental network, offering guidance and training through TAG University and the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence to ensure providers have the skills and tools needed to deliver a high standard of care. Their focus will be on driving clinical excellence through a full spectrum of support from diagnosis to delivery of implant therapies, while providing chair-side mentorship to help doctors build clinical confidence.

Through their work, Dr. Jimenez and Dr. Grigoryan will support doctors within the Aspen Dental network as they expand their clinical capabilities and grow their practices, and as patients receive comprehensive, evidence-based implant solutions.

To learn more about Aspen Dental's dental implant expertise, visit aspendental.com/dental-implants.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,100+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About TAG – The Aspen Group

The Aspen Group (TAG) was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG supports independent healthcare practices operating more than 1,400 locations in 46 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and Lovet Pet Health Care (formerly AZPetVet). Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than nine million patients each year. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental®