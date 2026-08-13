Aspen Dental Grows Its Hometown Footprint With New Burbank Office on Chicago's Southwest Side

The office at 7969 S. Cicero Ave. adds same-day emergency dental care, onsite labs and Motto™ Clear Aligners to one of the busiest retail corridors in southwest Cook County

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aspen Dental® opened a new supported practice at 7969 S. Cicero Ave. in the Scottsdale Shopping Center, giving patients in Burbank and neighboring Oak Lawn, Bridgeview, Bedford Park, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Justice, and Chicago's Ashburn and Garfield Ridge neighborhoods a nearby option for routine and urgent dental care. The office is independently owned and operated by practice owner Abigail Brier, DMD, a graduate of the Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry who has practiced with Aspen Dental in the Chicago area since 2015. Dunya Maat, DDS serves as the practice's managing clinical director. The office offers a full range of dental services, including preventive care, emergency dentistry, dentures, implants, crowns, bridges, oral surgery and Motto™ Clear Aligners. Onsite dental labs and digital scanning technology let many restorative procedures, including crowns and dentures, be completed in fewer visits, and patients receive a clear, upfront cost estimate before any treatment begins.

Aspen Dental opens a new practice in Burbank on Chicago's Southwest Side.

"Burbank was built by people who invested in their own community, and that same spirit is what drew me here," said Dr. Brier. "I want this office to be a place where patients feel like they are getting care from a neighbor, whether they are in for a cleaning, dealing with a toothache that will not wait, or finally ready to talk about a smile they have wanted to fix for years."

Burbank is a stable, longtime city of nearly 29,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and sits along Cicero Avenue, a commercial corridor with direct access to 79th Street and Interstate 294 that draws heavy daily traffic from the shopping centers, grocers and national retailers lining the strip. About 15 percent of Burbank residents are 65 or older, according to the 2020 Census, a share that is helping drive demand for restorative dentistry, dentures and implants alongside routine preventive care.

Finding a dental provider with convenient hours and open appointments isn't always simple in Cook County. Seventy-five of Illinois' 102 counties, including Cook County, are designated dental health professional shortage areas, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the department has reported a rising share of adults statewide who say cost or provider availability kept them from getting care they needed, according to its Oral Health Surveillance Brief. The Burbank office is built to close exactly that kind of gap: walk-in hours and Saturday availability mean patients don't have to wait weeks, or wait until pain forces the issue, to be seen.

"The best oral health outcomes come from an ongoing relationship, not a one-time visit," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "When we open a practice in a place like Burbank, we are giving patients a reason to walk through the door before a small issue becomes bigger, more painful and more expensive. That is what real access to care looks like."

The opening is especially meaningful for Aspen Dental's parent company. The Aspen Group is headquartered in Chicago's Fulton Market District, where it also operates TAG University, an award-winning learning and development platform and training center for clinical and business skills, and the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, a clinic that provides free dental care to qualifying, underserved Illinois residents. The Burbank practice extends that same commitment to quality, affordable dental care to one more corner of the city TAG calls home.

"Independent doctors across the Aspen Dental network build their practices around the neighborhoods they know best," said Lori D'Anna, president, field operations at Aspen Dental. "Dr. Brier has spent a decade building relationships with patients across the Southwest Side, and now she is bringing that experience, along with a managing clinical director in Dr. Maat, to a community that has supported local businesses like hers for generations."

The Burbank office accepts many major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options. New patients can schedule online, call the office directly or walk in, and same-day appointments are available for dental emergencies, including toothaches, broken teeth and other urgent needs.

Office Hours and Scheduling

The Burbank office is now accepting new patients at 7969 S. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60652. Office hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, patients can visit aspendental.com or call (872) 250-3954. Walk-ins are welcome.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental, part of The Aspen Group (TAG), is committed to breaking down barriers to oral healthcare and helping patients put themselves first, starting with a healthy mouth. With nearly 1,100 Aspen Dental-branded offices across the United States, Aspen Dental practices offer comprehensive care and are supported by dedicated teams focused on making dental care more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives such as the Healthy Mouth Movement and Day of Service, Aspen Dental and its network continue to expand access to care for those who need it most. Aspen Dental-branded practices are independently owned and operated by licensed dentists. Aspen Dental Management, Inc. provides business support services to these practices. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow Aspen Dental on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental®