Aspen Dental Opens New Practice in Perry, Georgia, Bringing Comprehensive Dental Care to One of the State's Fastest-Growing Communities

New office at 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd. expands access to quality, affordable care for patients in Houston County and surrounding Central Georgia communities

PERRY, Ga., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aspen Dental® opened its newest supported practice in Perry, Georgia, at 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd., Suite 100, serving patients across Houston County and the broader Central Georgia region. The office is led by managing clinical director Godlive Athis, DDS, and offers a full range of dental services under one roof, including preventive care, emergency dentistry, dentures, implants, crowns, bridges, oral surgery, and Motto™ Clear Aligners. The office is equipped with onsite dental labs and advanced diagnostic technology, allowing many restorative procedures to be completed in fewer visits.

Aspen Dental opens a new dental practice in Perry, GA.

"Perry is growing rapidly, and as more families choose to call this community home, it's important that access to quality dental care grows alongside it," said Dr. Athis. "Whether someone is coming in for a routine checkup, dealing with urgent dental pain, or ready to explore restoring their smile, my team is here to offer honest, judgment-free care and clear options from the start."

Perry is one of Georgia's fastest-growing communities, adding nearly 2,400 residents since the 2020 Census, an increase of about 11.5 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Houston County, home to Robins Air Force Base, has grown about 25 percent since 2010, per the Census Bureau's Population Estimates Program. That growth is bringing new families, new employers and new demand for dental care close to home.

The opening comes as Georgia continues to face a shortage of dental care providers. The state has 51.0 dentists per 100,000 residents, according to the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce's 2025 Dentist Workforce Report. In 2025, 21 of Georgia's 159 counties had no practicing dentist. About 39.3 percent of Georgia adults had not visited a dentist in the past year as of 2020, the most recent year available, according to the CDC's National Oral Health Surveillance System. Houston County itself has just 41.7 dentists per 100,000 residents, below the state average, according to the same report.

"Many people delay or forgo dental care because it's difficult to find a provider close to home or get an appointment when they need one," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "With Georgia ranking among the states with the fewest dentists per capita, and entire counties without a single practicing dentist, communities like Perry and the surrounding Middle Georgia region are exactly where that need is greatest. Expanding here means more patients will have timely access to preventive and restorative care without having to travel farther from home. That kind of access can make a meaningful difference in helping people address oral health concerns before they become more complex."

Robins Air Force Base and its surrounding community of active-duty service members, veterans, and military families represent a population Aspen Dental has proudly supported for more than a decade through its Healthy Mouth Movement. Recognizing that those who serve often face barriers to accessing dental care, the Healthy Mouth Movement has provided millions of dollars in donated dentistry to veterans and underserved communities while advancing oral health education and increasing access to care. Through ongoing efforts like Aspen Dental's Day of Service, the company remains committed to honoring the service of military communities by helping provide the comprehensive oral health care they deserve.

The Perry opening is part of a broader pattern of investment in communities facing gaps in dental care access, as Aspen Dental continues to expand its national footprint into underserved markets.

"Every doctor in the Aspen Dental network is deeply committed to expanding access to quality, affordable dental care," said Lori D'Anna, president, field operations at Aspen Dental. "The opening of the Perry office reflects that mission and responds to real need in a community that has seen tremendous growth."

The Perry office accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options. New patients can schedule an appointment online, call the office directly, or walk in, and same-day appointments are available for dental emergencies, including toothaches, broken teeth and other urgent needs. The practice is designed to help patients understand their treatment options and out-of-pocket costs upfront, consistent with Aspen Dental's broader commitment to removing financial and logistical barriers to care.

Office Hours and Scheduling

The Perry office is now accepting new patients at 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd., Suite 100, Perry, GA 31069. Office hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, patients can visit aspendental.com or call (478) 732-8994. Walk-ins are welcome.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down barriers to oral healthcare and helping patients put themselves first, starting with a healthy mouth. With nearly 1,100 offices across the United States, Aspen Dental practices offer comprehensive care and are supported by dedicated teams focused on making dental care more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives such as the Healthy Mouth Movement and Day of Service, Aspen Dental and its network continue to expand access to care for those who need it most. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow Aspen Dental on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental®