Aspen Dental Opens Its Newest Practice in Travelers Rest, Expanding Dental Access as the Upstate Community Grows

New office at 569 Roe Center Ct. is led by practice owner Dr. Jebediah Christy, with Dr. Trevor Haas serving as managing clinical director

TRAVELERS REST, S.C., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aspen Dental® opened a new supported practice at 569 Roe Center Ct., Suite 100, in Travelers Rest, extending access to comprehensive dental care for patients across northern Greenville County and the surrounding Upstate region. The office is led by practice owner Jebediah Christy, DMD, who has been part of the Aspen Dental network since 2007 and also owns practices in several other states. Trevor Haas, DMD, a graduate of Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, serves as the practice's managing clinical director. The office offers a range of dental services under one roof, including preventive care, emergency dentistry, dentures, implants, crowns, bridges, oral surgery and Motto™ Clear Aligners, along with walk-in availability and clear, upfront cost estimates.

Aspen Dental opens its newest practice in Travelers Rest, SC.

"Travelers Rest is a community where people want a dental provider they can get to know and trust over time," said Dr. Christy. "Whether a patient is here for a routine cleaning, an urgent toothache or finally ready to address a bigger concern, our goal is to make that first visit easy to understand, easy to afford and easy to schedule again."

Travelers Rest has grown quickly. The city's population rose from 4,570 residents at the 2010 Census to 7,788 at the 2020 Census, an increase of about 70 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Neighboring Greenville County is now the most populous county in South Carolina, with an estimated 583,100 residents as of 2025, according to the Census Bureau's Population Estimates Program. That growth continues to reach communities like Travelers Rest, home to Furman University's campus, the northern trailhead of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail and Trailblazer Park, which hosts the Travelers Rest Farmers Market and other community events downtown, according to the City of Travelers Rest.

That growth is adding pressure to a dental care system that already has too few providers to meet demand. South Carolina has about 52 practicing dentists per 100,000 residents, according to the South Carolina Office for Healthcare Workforce's 2024 Health Professions Data Book. More than a third of South Carolina adults, 35 percent, had not visited a dentist within the past year, according to the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

"Access to dental care starts with proximity, whether a patient can get an appointment somewhere near where they live and work," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "In growing communities like Travelers Rest, that access hasn't always kept pace with population growth. Opening here means patients spend less time traveling and more time getting the preventive and restorative care that keeps small problems from becoming bigger ones."

The Travelers Rest office is part of Aspen Dental's continued investment in high-growth communities across the country, supporting independent practice owners like Dr. Christy as they expand access to care close to home.

"Independent doctors across the Aspen Dental network share the same goal: make quality care easier to find and easier to afford," said Lori D'Anna, president field operations at Aspen Dental. "By pairing innovative technology with the support doctors need to build successful practices, we're helping expand access to modern, high-quality dental care in communities like Travelers Rest."

The Travelers Rest office accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options. New patients can schedule online, call the office directly or walk in, and same-day appointments are available for dental emergencies, including toothaches, broken teeth and other urgent needs. The office's weekday hours, including a later Monday close at 6 p.m., are designed to help patients fit dental visits around work, school and family schedules.

Office Hours and Scheduling

The Travelers Rest office is now accepting new patients at 569 Roe Center Ct., Suite 100, Travelers Rest, S.C. 29690. Office hours are:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, patients can visit aspendental.com or call (864) 920-4599. Walk-ins are welcome.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental, part of The Aspen Group (TAG), is committed to breaking down barriers to oral healthcare and helping patients put themselves first, starting with a healthy mouth. With nearly 1,100 Aspen Dental-branded offices across the United States, Aspen Dental practices offer comprehensive care and are supported by dedicated teams focused on making dental care more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives such as the Healthy Mouth Movement and Day of Service, Aspen Dental and its network continue to expand access to care for those who need it most. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow Aspen Dental on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental®