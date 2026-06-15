Aspen Dental Launches 'Aligned With Aspen Dental' to Recognize New Dental Hygiene Graduates Across the U.S

The program celebrates graduates joining the nationwide Aspen Dental network in a landscape of growing demand for oral healthcare professionals.

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental® today announced the launch of Aligned With Aspen Dental, a new program across Aspen Dental's channels recognizing newly graduated hygienists as they begin their professional journeys with Aspen Dental, serving patients in communities nationwide. This initiative comes as the dental industry faces evolving demands for qualified oral healthcare professionals, reinforcing Aspen Dental's commitment to building a robust talent pipeline and ensuring access to high-quality care across the country.

"From early in my training, I was taught that this profession is rooted in helping others, and that perspective has stayed with me," said Colby Wilson, a University of Arkansas graduate joining an Aspen Dental-supported practice in Gonzales, Louisiana. "For me, giving back isn't something extra—it's the foundation of what it means to be a dental hygienist. It drives how I approach patient care, community involvement, and the impact I hope to make every day."

Key Benefits for Newly Graduated Hygienists

The initiative reflects Aspen Dental's continued investment in supporting and empowering hygienists through mentorship, professional development, advanced technology and a patient-first culture designed to help clinicians thrive. Hygienists within the Aspen Dental network are supported through comprehensive onboarding, mentorship and continuing education opportunities designed to help them grow clinically and professionally throughout their careers. Newly hired hygienists have access to a dedicated hygiene support team that helps guide onboarding, training and integration into their practices, to create a strong foundation as they transition from the classroom to the operatory.

"As we continue to expand access to care nationwide, hygienists play an essential role in helping patients achieve and maintain healthier smiles," said Dr. Rute Ramalho, Vice President of Hygiene Strategy at The Aspen Group. "We're proud to support them through mentorship, ongoing education and dedicated resources that help them grow and thrive throughout their careers."

"I'm excited to begin my career at Aspen Dental, where I can continue to grow professionally and learn new techniques and technologies that will help me provide the best possible care for my patients," said Lindsey Stevens, a graduate of Youngstown State University who will join the independently-owned Aspen Dental office in Newcastle, Pennsylvania. "My goal is to provide a nonjudgmental experience where patients can be honest about their oral health and feel supported as we work together to improve both their oral and overall health."

Aspen Dental's Continued Investment in Clinician Success

Through The Aspen Group University (TAG U), hygienists also have access to ongoing learning and development programs, clinical training and leadership resources that support long-term career growth. Aspen Dental continues to invest in creating an environment where hygienists can expand their skills, build confidence and deliver high-quality, patient-centered care in the communities they serve.

Aligned With Aspen Dental further reinforces Aspen Dental's commitment to creating pathways for emerging clinicians and strengthening access to oral healthcare nationwide. To explore career opportunities with Aspen Dental visit careers.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,100+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world, with practices that are independently owned and operated by licensed dentists. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Aspen Dental