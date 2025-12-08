Aspen Dental Practice Owner Dr. Chedly Vincent Named Diplomate in Implant Dentistry

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental® today announced that Chedly Vincent, DMD, practice owner in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been named a Diplomate by the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry (ABOI/ID). This honor places Dr. Vincent among an elite group of only 680 dentists worldwide who have achieved this distinction in implant dentistry, recognizing exceptional skill and dedication to advancing the field.

To earn Diplomate status, Dr. Vincent was required to practice implant dentistry for at least seven years and demonstrate her implant expertise through extensive case presentations. reviewed by an expert panel of implant dentists. She then passed a series of comprehensive written and oral examinations sponsored by the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry.

"Earning Diplomate status with the American Board of Oral Implantology represents one of the highest achievements in the field," said Dr. Sundeep Rawal, Senior Vice President of Implant Support Services at Aspen Dental. "This professional milestone reflects both Dr. Vincent's commitment to clinical excellence and Aspen Dental's mission of providing patients with the highest quality of implant care possible."

Dr. Vincent's achievement underscores Aspen Dental's continued commitment to clinical excellence and leadership in implant dentistry across its network of more than 1,100 locations nationwide.

To determine whether dentures or implants are right for you, call (985) 746-9886 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Vincent in Houma, Louisiana, and receive 20% off your treatment. For additional information about Aspen Dental's implant expertise, visit www.aspendental.com/dental-implants.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,100+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aspen Dental