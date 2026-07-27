Aspen Dental Named to TIME's Inaugural List of America's Best Private Companies 2026

Aspen Dental named to the list's first-ever class of honorees, reflecting the network's investment in team member growth through The Aspen Group University (TAG U)

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental® today announced it has been named to TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Private Companies 2026. The company ranked No. 195 out of 500 companies nationwide, standing as the only dental services organization included on the list. Developed in partnership with Statista, an industry ranking provider, the list recognizes the nation's top private companies based on two key dimensions: employee satisfaction and company impact. The evaluation included independent survey data from approximately 217,000 employees of U.S. companies collected over the past three years, alongside an assessment of each company's broader societal impact. The full list is available on TIME.com.

TIME America's Best Private Companies 2026

"This recognition reflects our belief that exceptional patient care starts with exceptional people," said Jacob Allen, chief human resources officer at The Aspen Group. "Our mission is to bring better care to more people, and that starts with creating an environment where our people can grow and succeed. By investing in real training and clear paths for advancement, we're building careers instead of just filling roles, and that shows up in the experience that patients have every day."

That commitment to people begins with training at The Aspen Group University (TAG U), based at TAG's Chicago headquarters, which offers comprehensive onboarding, clinical development, leadership coaching and hands-on education to team members throughout their careers. The TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence builds on that foundation with advanced clinical training while expanding access to care for underserved patients. Aspen Dental also offers a unique path to practice ownership through its Practice Ownership Program (POP). Every Aspen Dental practice within the network is owned by a licensed dentist—a distinction that reinforces the organization's commitment to clinical autonomy while providing doctors with the business support, technology and operational resources they need to focus on delivering high-quality patient care.

"Patients deserve care they can trust," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer of Aspen Dental. "When doctors are empowered to keep learning and make clinical decisions based on what's best for each patient, they're able to provide the high-quality, compassionate care every patient deserves. That's why every investment made in our clinicians is ultimately an investment in better patient outcomes."

That same focus on people carries over to patients and communities served through initiatives like the Healthy Mouth Movement, which has provided free dental care to veterans and other patients in need since 2014. Aspen Dental's Day of Service events have treated more than 30,000 veterans and delivered more than $28 million in donated care to date, and the next Day of Service is planned for this November. The TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, in addition to training clinicians, provides free, comprehensive dental care to people in Illinois who need it and might otherwise go without care. In 2026, Aspen Dental built on that work with a new five-year pledge to give up to $100 million in donated care and community service nationwide.

That combination, investing in people while giving back to the community, is exactly what TIME's new ranking set out to measure. The recognition underscores Aspen Dental's commitment to creating an exceptional experience for both its team members and the patients they serve. By investing in its people and supporting clinical excellence, Aspen Dental continues to advance its mission of bringing better care to more communities nationwide.

Individuals who want to learn more about career opportunities at Aspen Dental are encouraged to visit careers.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental, part of The Aspen Group (TAG), is committed to breaking down barriers to oral healthcare and helping patients put themselves first, starting with a healthy mouth. With nearly 1,100 Aspen Dental-branded offices across the United States, Aspen Dental practices offer comprehensive care and are supported by dedicated teams focused on making dental care more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives such as the Healthy Mouth Movement and Day of Service, Aspen Dental and its network continue to expand access to care for those who need it most. Aspen Dental-branded practices are independently owned and operated by licensed dentists. Aspen Dental Management, Inc. provides business support services to these practices. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow Aspen Dental on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Aspen Group (TAG)

The Aspen Group (TAG) was built on the idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG supports independent health care practices operating more than 1,400 locations in 46 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and Lovet Pet Health Care. TAG invests in its team members through The Aspen Group University (TAG U), providing clinical training, leadership development and career advancement opportunities across its network. For more information, visit teamtag.com.

SOURCE Aspen Dental