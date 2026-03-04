Aspen Dental of Cache Valley Introduces Noninvasive Technology for TMJ Pain Relief and Skin Rejuvenation

Complimentary Launch Party for Emface on March 17

LOGAN, Utah, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental of Cache Valley is redefining dental care as the first dental practice in the state to offer Emface — a breakthrough, FDA-cleared, noninvasive muscle activation treatment designed to support facial rejuvenation and enhancement from wrinkles while also helping relieve symptoms related to TMJ dysfunction, jaw tension, and pain.

Emface is a non-invasive facial treatment combining heat and muscle activation to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, tighten sagging skin and boost collagen. It is also FDA-cleared to treat TMJ dysfunction. (PRNewsfoto/Printers Row Dental Studio)

"At Aspen Dental of Cache Valley, care goes far beyond routine checkups," says Dr. Jeff Wegener . "In addition to comprehensive general dentistry, we provide a full range of restorative services, including dental crowns and bridges, root canal therapy, dentures, laser treatment for cavities and gum disease and customized solutions for sleep apnea. We also offer several sedation options to ensure our patients feel relaxed and comfortable throughout their visit. For those looking to enhance their smile, our cosmetic services include Invisalign, veneers and professional teeth whitening. We are especially excited to introduce Emface, expanding our portfolio of patient care and offering new hope to individuals struggling with chronic TMJ pain or seeking aesthetic smile enhancement."

Emface uses gentle electrical pulses and soothing heat to improve blood flow, relax tense jaw muscles, and reduce TMJ-related discomfort. For aesthetics purposes, it strengthens facial muscles, smooths fine lines, and enhances the natural glow of smiles, all in a quick, 20-minute non-painful session. Emface is particularly affective for lifting skin in the jowl area and upper eyelids. A series of four treatments is recommended for best results.

When paired with EXION, another advanced treatment offered by Aspen Dental of Cache Valley, the treatment further enhances results by stimulating the body's natural production of hyaluronic acid, promoting healthier, more hydrated skin.

To celebrate the launch of these new technologies, Aspen Dental of Cache Valley will host a complimentary launch party from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 17, at 170 E 1400 N in Logan. Guests can learn about Emface and EXION, view live demonstrations of select treatments, giveaways and enjoy refreshments. To RSVP, call 435-557-4406. For more information, visit aspendds.com.

SOURCE Aspen Dental of Cache Valley