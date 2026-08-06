Aspen Dental Opens Its First Shelby County Practice in Alabaster's District 31 Development

The new location expands access to oral healthcare in Alabaster with early weekday hours, Saturday availability and walk-in access

ALABASTER, Ala., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aspen Dental® opened its newest supported practice at 725 1st Street SE, Suite 3305, in Alabaster, bringing comprehensive dental care to patients across Shelby County and the greater Birmingham metro area. The office is the first Aspen Dental practice in Shelby County and is led by managing clinical director Ahmad El Estwani, DMD, a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Alabaster Aspen Dental Team

The Alabaster office offers a full range of dental services under one roof, including preventive care, emergency dentistry, dentures, implants, crowns, bridges, oral surgery and Motto™ Clear Aligners, a discreet option for adults looking to straighten their smile. The practice also provides clear, upfront cost estimates, flexible financing options and walk-in availability.

"Alabaster is a place where families are busy, schedules are full and people need care that is close by and straightforward," said Dr. El Estwani. "Our team is looking forward to building a practice where patients can come in for everything from a routine checkup to an urgent dental need to a smile they've been wanting to improve, and leave with a clear plan they understand."

The Alabaster office is positioned to make routine, urgent and restorative dental care easier to access along one of Shelby County's growing commercial corridors. Alabaster's population grew from 33,284 at the 2020 Census to 34,748 in 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The new office is one of the first tenants at the Shoppes at District 31, part of a larger mixed-use development taking shape at the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 31. The development is expected to bring more than 600,000 square feet of new retail, restaurant and hotel space to the city, according to the City of Alabaster.

The opening comes as Alabama continues to face oral health access challenges. Alabama is ranked 45th in the nation of adults who visited a dentist within the past year, and dentist-to-population rates in the state's urban counties are more than twice those in its rural counties, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

"When communities grow, dental access has to grow with them," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "This new Alabaster office pairs modern technology with a convenient, affordable option for preventive, restorative and urgent care, helping patients address small issues before they become bigger health concerns. That is especially important in a state where access to dental providers remains uneven."

The Alabaster office is part of Aspen Dental's continued expansion into communities where patients need more convenient ways to get quality, affordable care. The practice's early weekday hours and Saturday availability are intended to make it easier for patients to fit dental visits around work, school and family responsibilities.

"Independent doctors across the Aspen Dental network share the same goal: make quality care easier to find and easier to afford close to home," said Lori D'Anna, president, field operations at Aspen Dental. "By pairing Dr. El Estwani's clinical leadership with the technology and operating support he needs to run a successful practice, we're helping expand access to modern, dependable dental care in communities like Alabaster."

The Alabaster office offers flexible financing options. New patients can schedule online, call the office directly or walk in, and same-day appointments are available for dental emergencies, including toothaches, broken teeth and other urgent needs.

Office Hours and Scheduling

The Alabaster office is accepting new patients at 725 1st Street SE, Suite 3305, Alabaster, AL 35007. Office hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.





Friday: 7 a.m. – noon





Saturday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, patients can visit aspendental.com or call (205) 894-9183. Walk-ins are welcome.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental, part of The Aspen Group (TAG), is committed to breaking down barriers to oral healthcare and helping patients put themselves first, starting with a healthy mouth. With nearly 1,100 Aspen Dental-branded offices across the United States, Aspen Dental practices offer comprehensive care and are supported by dedicated teams focused on making dental care more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives such as the Healthy Mouth Movement and Day of Service, Aspen Dental and its network continue to expand access to care for those who need it most. Aspen Dental-branded practices are independently owned and operated by licensed dentists. Aspen Dental Management, Inc. provides business support services to these practices. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow Aspen Dental on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental