Aspen Dental Opens New Practice in Elkin, Helping Close a Gap in Rural Dental Care Access

Dr. Tracy Redden, who has treated Surry County patients for years from her Mount Airy practice, brings her experience to a new Elkin office

ELKIN, N.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aspen Dental® opened a new supported practice at 117 Morrison Rd. in Elkin, adding a dental care option in a rural part of North Carolina where patients have often had to travel outside the county for routine treatment. The office is independently owned and operated by practice owner Tracy M. Redden, DMD, a graduate of Tufts School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Redden has run an Aspen Dental practice in nearby Mount Airy for several years, as well as other Aspen Dental practices in the region.

Elkin Aspen Dental Team

The practice will offer a range of dental services under one roof, including preventive care, emergency dentistry, dentures, implants, crowns, bridges, oral surgery and Motto™ Clear Aligners. Like other Aspen Dental offices, it is equipped with digital scanning and imaging technology designed to help patients complete more of their treatment in fewer visits, along with walk-in availability, flexible financing options and clear, upfront cost estimates.

"I've been treating patients from this part of Surry Count for years out of my Mount Airy practice, so I know how far some of them have been driving just to see a dentist," said Dr. Redden. "Opening in Elkin means I can meet more of them closer to home, with the same approach to care my patients already know from Mount Airy."

Elkin, home to roughly 4,000 residents, sits in Surry County, which is designated a Dental Health Professional Shortage Area, a designation shared by every county in North Carolina, according to a North Carolina Medical Journal analysis of federal Health Resources and Services Administration data. North Carolina overall has fewer dentists per capita than the national average, according to the same analysis.

"Rural counties like Surry often have fewer options for dental care than for other kinds of medical treatment, and patients end up driving well outside their community for something as routine as a cleaning or a filling," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "North Carolina has fewer dentists per person than most of the country, and that gap tends to show up first in places like Elkin. Opening here puts routine and restorative dental care within reach."

The opening also reflects Aspen Dental's role in supporting independent practice owners as they grow.

"Dr. Redden built a track record with patients in Mount Airy long before this opening, and that kind of experience is exactly what we look for when we support a doctor's growth," said Lori D'Anna, president, field operations at Aspen Dental. "Our role is to give her the technology, training and operational support to open in Elkin quickly and run a strong practice, so she can stay focused on patients."

The Elkin office offers flexible financing options. New patients can schedule online, call the office directly or walk in, and same-day appointments are available for dental emergencies, including toothaches, broken teeth and other urgent needs.

Office Hours and Scheduling

The Elkin office is now accepting new patients at 117 Morrison Rd., Unit B, Elkin, NC 28621. Office hours are:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – noon

To schedule an appointment, patients can visit aspendental.com or call (864) 920-4599. Walk-ins are welcome.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental, part of The Aspen Group (TAG), is committed to breaking down barriers to oral healthcare and helping patients put themselves first, starting with a healthy mouth. With nearly 1,100 Aspen Dental-branded offices across the United States, Aspen Dental practices offer comprehensive care and are supported by dedicated teams focused on making dental care more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives such as the Healthy Mouth Movement and Day of Service, Aspen Dental and its network continue to expand access to care for those who need it most. Aspen Dental-branded practices are independently owned and operated by licensed dentists. Aspen Dental Management, Inc. provides business support services to these practices. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow Aspen Dental on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental