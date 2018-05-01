Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service

Like millions of other Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it, as they are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.





Aspen Dental is working to close this gap through its Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative that provides free dental care and oral health education to veterans. Since the launch of the Healthy Mouth Movement, approximately 10,000 dentists and their teams from Aspen Dental practices across the country have volunteered their time and donated over $10 million in dentistry to over 17,000 veterans and people in need.

"Day of Service means so much to me because I've seen firsthand how difficult it is for veterans to access the dental care they desperately need," said Dr. Jere Gillan, an Aspen Dental practice owner in Florida and U.S. Air Force Veteran. "I'm honored to be part of an organization that is so committed to making a difference in the lives of some very deserving people – our nation's veterans."

Norman Crabbs is one such veteran who has been touched by the Healthy Mouth Movement. "I hadn't been to a dentist since I served in the Army, and for a really long time I couldn't smile without being embarrassed," said Crabbs, a Vietnam veteran who will be receiving free care as part of these efforts. "I can't thank the doctors at Aspen Dental enough for giving me back my smile. I could never have afforded all the services I needed and now I can't wait to show my new friends at the Aspen Dental office the photos of me smiling at my 50th high school reunion this summer."

Starting today, veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment during the annual Day of Service on June 9. Advance appointments are required. During the Day of Service, Aspen Dental dentists and teams treat the most urgent needs of each veteran to ensure they are relieved of any dental pain, including anything from fillings and extractions to basic denture repairs. Routine cleanings and exams are also provided.

In addition to the efforts of local volunteers on the Day of Service, the Healthy Mouth Movement is also reaching veterans through its MouthMobile, a 42-foot long fully equipped dentist office on wheels that travels state to state providing free care to veterans in communities where care may not be easy to access. It has traveled to more than 30 states over the past four years.

More information about Day of Service and the Healthy Mouth Movement can be found at www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With more than 660 offices in 37 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for more than 1.7 million patients in 2017.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they've always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.

