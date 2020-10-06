Aspen Green Wins Best Natural Product Brand

This is the third award that Aspen Green has won in the past year. The Company was a 2020 winner in the "American Package Design Awards" by Graphic Design USA back in April. In addition, Aspen Green was a winner in the ADCP Louix Rx Awards for best logo design in 2019.

Aspen Green is one of just a handful of USDA Certified Organic Hemp & CBD brands. It is a two-family, women, and minority-owned business and is deeply committed to the science of providing only the purest Hemp & CBD products. All of its Hemp is grown from the perfect topography and climate found in Colorado. Aspen Green is free from toxins and runs up to eight different lab tests from third-party labs throughout its product line. It holds in high regard 3 foundational principles that guide every aspect of their business, actions, and interactions with their customers, partners, and the community: QUALITY, INTEGRITY, and TRANSPARENCY. These will always remain at the heart of their efforts to bring their beneficial products to consumers. Aspen Green also believes in giving back by partnering with multiple non-profits, including Realm of Caring and United Patients Group among others.

Aspen Green products can be found at independent pharmacies, natural grocery stores, integrative, functional, holistic physicians, healthcare professionals, chiropractors, resorts and spas, and other select establishments throughout the country, as well as online at www.aspengreen.com.

