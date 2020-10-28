Aspen HR Announces Mark Sinatra as CEO and Launch of PEO Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen HR ("Aspen"), a premier provider of high-touch HR solutions to the financial and professional services industries, with a primary concentration in alternative investment companies, is pleased to announce the hiring of Mark Sinatra as CEO and the launch of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) offering. The PEO service line, which officially launches January 2021, will complement Aspen's current Administrative Services Organization (ASO) and insurance divisions.

As a four-time Inc. 5000 CEO, Mark Sinatra has over a decade of experience in acquiring, building and operating PEOs and sat on the board of both ESAC and NAPEO. "I am honored to join Aspen given their explosive growth [100 clients in 30 months] led by an impressive, industry-specialized, and committed team. I look forward to leading the company to success for years to come," said Sinatra.

"We are excited to have Mark on board given his great success in the PEO industry and his background in financial services," stated Bob Raynard, Chairman of Aspen and Founder of Standish Management.

Aspen is set to embark on a growth plan highlighted by expanding into new markets (such as Texas and the East Coast) and adjacent industries, and by executing on well-aligned acquisitions. "I see a tremendous opportunity in the market to redefine and set a new bar for customer service. Our key priority currently is to augment our operational capacity and capitalize on growth opportunities," added Sinatra.

"The addition of a PEO offering enables us to be truly consultative to our niche clients while continuing to deliver on our high quality service," said Jenny Souksavath, COO of Aspen. "The PEO model will allow Aspen to offer competitive benefits and services that align with the needs of our clients and their employees, enabling our clients to focus on their core business," added Jeff Welton, CFO of Aspen.

About Aspen HR

Founded in 2017, Aspen HR is a premier provider of high-touch HR solutions for emerging financial and professional services organizations, with a primary concentration on private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds. Aspen provides concierge outsourced human resources management services that include, employee benefits consulting, payroll administration, workers' compensation insurance programs, HR compliance, HR training, and cloud technology to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit www.aspenhr.com

