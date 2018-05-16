Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America's Future Summit In Chicago

The growth rate, size, and relative youth of the Latino population indicates that the well-being of the entire nation will increasingly rest on Latino Americans' ability to successfully navigate the changing economy. The ability for Latinos to advance economically is crucial to the future of the nation's economy; however, many Latinos still face challenges gaining opportunities and attaining the American Dream.

"Latino issues are America's issues. That's why we are creating conversations between a diverse group of people to contribute to solutions to problems that will affect us all," said Abigail Golden-Vázquez, Executive Director of the Latinos and Society Program. "The America's Future Summit brings together leaders from across sectors to learn about and work on increasing Latino economic mobility as a way to increase prosperity for all Americans."

The 2018 Summit will feature panels composed of leaders from a variety of backgrounds, including Laysha Ward, Executive Vice President and Chief External Engagement Officer of Target; Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago; Arne Duncan, Former U.S. Secretary of Education and Managing Partner of the Emerson Collective; and features a keynote presentation by Nina Vaca, Chairman and CEO of the Pinnacle Group.

Conversations will demonstrate the importance of a collective response to ensure Latinos and all Americans have an opportunity to reach their full potential. The scheduled discussions include conversations on:

Preparing for the future of work and creating good jobs

Entrepreneurship

Uniting Black and Brown communities

Gentrification

Drivers of prosperity

Each panel discussion will be available for livestreaming throughout the day. Opening and welcoming remarks will begin at 9:00 a.m. CST. The summit will be livestreamed online at http://as.pn/americasfuturesummit. Registration for the livestream is open at http://as.pn/afslivestream.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-institute-hosts-2018-americas-future-summit-in-chicago-300649670.html

SOURCE The Aspen Institute